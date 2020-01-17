South Berrien hit hard by recent storm

ST. JOSEPH — Rain, wind, flooding, ice and snow wreaked havoc on some Berrien County roads last weekend, and three roads in the south county area remained closed as of Thursday.
That’s according to Jason Latham, director of the Berrien County Road Department. In an update to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, Latham said Lubke Road between Sand Road and U.S. 12 in New Buffalo Township is in urgent need of repair. He said due to stream movement and bank erosion, underground utilities are exposed and vulnerable. He said the road was closed last Saturday and will remain closed until the bank can be stablized.
Other roads that remain closed are Buffalo Road between Hampton and Beaver Dam Road in Galien Township and Fedore Road between Madron Lake and Miller Road in Buchanan Township.
Latham said Galien-Buchanan Road between Dayton and Boyle Lake in Buchanan Township and Bertrand Township was closed Saturday and reopened Sunday night.
Lakeside Road between Forest Lawn Road and U.S. 12 in New Buffalo and Three Oaks Townships was closed Saturday and reopened Monday morning, Latham reported.
Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Bailey reported to the board’s Personnel and Human Services Committee that Mother Nature has also been unkind to the county’s parks.
“Silver Beach is disappearing, and that is a major problem,” committee chairman Bill Chickering said.
Income at the parks is down this winter due to a lack of snow for activities like cross-country skiing. But that has been made up by a decrease in the number of temporary, seasonal employees, he said.
