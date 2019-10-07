SOUTH HAVEN — Voters who live in the city of South Haven will have the opportunity this month to hear the viewpoints of South Haven City Council candidates seeking election in November when a local group hosts a candidate forum.
The candidate forum, organized by the South Haven American Association of University Women will take place from 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd.
Only candidates in contested races will be at the forum. Those candidates are newcomers Jeff Arnold and Nadine in Ward 2 and newcomer Liji Hanny and incumbent Steve Schlack in Ward 3.
The other city council candidates that are running unopposed are Mayor Scott Smith, along with council member Letitia Wilkins in Ward 1.
“AAUW of South Haven has presented candidate forums for over forty years as a community service to our residents,” said Liz Smith, an AAUW member. “The forum is a nonpartisan event, providing citizens the opportunity to meet, listen to and submit questions to the candidates.”
Melinda Gruber, CEO of Caring Circle and vice president of Continued Care for Lakeland Hospital, will moderate the question and answer period.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Candidates will be available at 6:45 p.m. to talk informally with people and will be available after the forum.