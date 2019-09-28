SOUTH HAVEN — A South Haven area man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting and seriously injuring two motorcyclists earlier this week, police say.
Patrick Leo Farrell, 28, has been arraigned in South Haven District Court for two felony counts of operating a vehicle while impaired causing serious injury and operating while impaired/intoxicated 2nd offense, according to a court clerk.
His next hearing is set for Oct. 2.
The accident involving Farrell happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 388 and County Road 687 in Geneva Township.
His vehicle collided with a motorcycle driven by Ron Grofvert of Lawrence. Grofvert’s wife Laurel was also on the bike. The Grofverts were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
“The investigation shows he (Farrell) pulled out in front of the motorcycle,” said Lt. Ryan Schoonveld, assistant commander of the Paw Paw Michigan State Police post.
Farrell remains in the Van Buren County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Sarah Powell, a niece of the Grofverts, started a GoFundMe site for them.
On the online site she posted that her aunt’s leg had been broken in multiple places and that her uncle’s lower left leg has to be amputated.
As of Friday, $4,000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.