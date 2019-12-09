SOUTH HAVEN — Following the drowning of a 13-year-old boy near South Beach in July, area residents asked South Haven city officials to consider bringing back lifeguards to monitor beach activities.
Now, city officials are making good on citizens’ requests.
Officials have contracted with Western Michigan University’s Kercher Center for Social Research to conduct a communitywide survey to gain input on how effective the city deals with safety-related issues, including ones related to Lake Michigan.
The goal is to use the results to assist the city in evaluating safety needs and identify what approaches are most supported by the South Haven community, City Manager Brian Dissette said.
In November, the Kercher Center randomly chose 2,000 city residents to mail surveys to.
Now, they’re seeking additional input from the surrounding area by putting the survey online, with the intent of compiling the results by February to present to city officials. The survey can be found at http://southhavensurvey.org.
“By placing the survey online, we are seeking to gather information from the entire community, not just city residents,” Dissette said.
“We are attempting to show data from both city and community members as part of the final report.”
Although the 20-question survey asks respondents to rate the effectiveness of the police, fire and code enforcement services, the majority are related to water safety and whether lifeguards would be more effective in preventing or dealing with drowning situations.
According to Dissette, the survey’s focus on water safety is a direct result of input the city council received from area residents following the July drowning death.
Much of the input came from an online petition started by South Haven resident Kam Daugherty, who asked respondents whether lifeguards should return to South Haven beaches.
She ended up getting thousands of responders throughout the United States who gave an overwhelming yes to her question.
“Because most of my friends were lifeguards, I was able to witness the effectiveness of lifeguards in not only rescuing swimmers, but preventing drownings,” said Daugherty, who grew up near North Beach.
But city officials at the time were reluctant to act on results of the petition.
“That information included a vast number of signatures, but the data was developed using social media and included voices from all over Southwest Michigan, the state of Michigan, and even the country,” Dissette said.
“By engaging the Kercher Center, we hope to refine the data to show how folk living in South Haven feel about the topic, and whether or not there is a desire by South Haven residents to explore the creation of new water safety programs.”
South Haven, along with many lakeshore communities up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline disbanded life guard programs in the early 2000s.
Currently, the city relies on first responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department to respond to water rescues.
Both departments have invested thousands of dollars in life-saving equipment and training to improve their effectiveness in water rescues on Lake Michigan and in the Black River harbor.
Several years ago the city also instituted a flag weather warning system at North and South beaches and installed signs warning people of the dangers of rip currents in Lake Michigan.
When the green flags are used the water is considered safe for swimming.
Yellow means caution, while red means stay out of the lake.
First responders monitor the flags throughout the day, based on changing weather conditions.
And yet, beachgoers still enter Lake Michigan when the warning flags are yellow or even red.