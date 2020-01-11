SOUTH HAVEN — Riding around South Haven in a golf cart might get a little more complicated this summer.
City officials are now considering a number of requirements golf cart owners would need to follow in order to drive their vehicles around town.
Planning commissioners on Thursday forwarded a dozen proposed requirements to the city council for review.
The proposed requirements mainly deal with safety issues that have been brought up periodically since 2016, when city officials passed an ordinance allowing carts on local streets.
“I think our primary concern is public safety,” planner Larry Neiss said. “I think this list addresses most of our concerns.”
The proposed list would require golf carts to have such components as headlamps, a tail lamp, red reflectors, mirrors, a horn, windshield, safety belts, crash helmets, proof of insurance, and limiting the number of people to two per seat.
The list was developed from the state statute that grants municipalities the right to enact certain certain safety standards for golf carts, according to South Haven City Attorney Nick Curcio.
“There’s a fairly comprehensive list of safety regulations the statute says a municipality can require,” Curcio said.
Whether city council members will adopt any of the requirements remains to be seen.
At least one of the planners thought several of the safety standards unnecessary.
“I see very little need for the first four points,” said Larry Heinig regarding headlamps, a tail lamp, red reflectors and mirrors. Heinig went on to explain that the state law stipulates golf carts can only be driven during the day. So making owners have lights on their vehicle would be unnecessary. He also took issue with several other recommendations. “I can’t believe at the speed they’re driving a windshield is needed,” he said. “Crash helmets seems to be way overkill.”
Other planners, though, feel some of the safety measures such as lights are a good idea.
“In discussions I’ve had with people I’d like to think we don’t need lights, but there’s a lot of non-compliance,” Rosalie Plechaty said. “I’d want to keep the stop lamp.”
Concerns over whether to amend the city’s golf cart ordinance was first addressed by the planning commission in November 2019.
Planners said they had heard a number of concerns and complaints for several years, most related to safety, from area residents.
Planners said golf cart drivers and passengers weren’t following the ordinance, which stipulates, among other things, that carts can only be driven during the daytime, cannot go faster than 15 miles per hour, and that drivers have to signal when turning and drive as far to the right of the roadway as practicable. They also were concerned about the number of people riding on single golf carts.
“The biggest thing I see is the number of people they can fit onto a golf cart. It’s amazing. It’s like a clown cart,” Neiss said at the November planning commission meeting.
South Haven isn’t the only city that has concerns about golf carts.
Other municipalities that allow carts on their streets have enacted requirements that go above and beyond the basic state statute, according to Curcio. One such community is Milford, which requires its golf cart owners to have insurance, which can be added to their home insurance policy.