SOUTH HAVEN — Most South Haven residents are unlikely to forget the year 2019.
Not only did the town celebrate its 150th anniversary, the year also saw rising waters threaten public and private property and put a damper on tourism. The year also saw South Haven take a hard look at its economic future.
Big Lake gets angry
Lake Michigan is often viewed as the community's No. 1 attraction. Now, however, some are beginning to view it as an adversary.
Over the past year near record-high water levels have at times flooded beaches, parks and roadways near the lakeshore and along the city's harbor. Lakefront homeowners have had to spend thousands of dollars to shore up what little if any beach they have left. Others have witnessed their bluffs collapse into Lake Michigan.
Lake water levels began their precipitous rise over the winter and into spring, when the Great Lakes region experienced heavy rainfall. That prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in early May to predict near-record high water levels on Lake Michigan.
“Several months of wet weather, including a significant snowpack across the northern Great Lakes basin and recent heavy rain events have pushed water levels higher than originally forecasted,” Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of watershed hydrology at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, said at the time.
Several weeks later, the Corps' prediction proved true when an apparent seiche occurred on Lake Michigan, causing flooding of South Beach and the city's harbor. South Beach lay under water, while upriver from the channel, water rose to the top of docks lining the city's harbor.
The unexpected surge of water caused by the seiche was over in a matter of hours, but flooded streets became a way of life this past year for homeowners along Dunkley Avenue. The roadway, which borders the Black River, lay under water a number of times throughout the summer months prompting city officials to install a $21,000 sand bag and pump system to combat the flooding.
The city also shelled out an additional $46,000 in 2019 to make repairs to sidewalks on Water Street and South Beach, and install rip rap near the South Pier to prevent further erosion of a walkway.
With continued high Lake Michigan levels predicted for 2020, city officials, marina operators and private homeowners will most likely be spending more money to mitigate flooding and erosion.
In the meantime, South Haven city officials and other government officials are seeking financial aid from state and federal sources to deal with the erosion.
Economic decisions
Residents and community leaders in 2019 started a concerted effort to broaden the town's economy from one focused mainly on tourism to one that better supports a year-round population.
The seeds of change were sewn early in the year when city council members made diversification of the economy and affordable housing top priorities for 2019.
“South Haven is more than a tourist town,” Mayor Scott Smith said at the time. “We love tourism, but we have recognized the need to shore up and otherwise nurture our year-round economy.”
By spring, some of the seeds for diversification began to take root downtown in a very noticeable way with construction of a $3.6 million three-story commercial and residential development at 335 Center Street on a lot that had sat vacant for several years. Two blocks away, South Haven developer Randy Locker purchased the entire Hale block and announced plans to invest $2.8 million in redeveloping the dilapidated block for commercial and residential use.
Meanwhile, Locker purchased and began a $1 million renovation of the former Save-a-Lot grocery story building on Broadway Avenue, into a strip mall. He also announced plans to invest an additional $1.1 million to create market-rate apartments in the upper level of three commercial buildings he owns in the 500 block of Phoenix Street.
All in all in 2019, business owners and developers pledged to invest $8.4 million downtown in either building renovations or new construction, much of it made possible by commercial rehabilitation tax incentives granted by the city council in an effort to spur economic development.
The council also granted a tax break to HTS Direct to make $2 million in improvements to the former Allied Engineering building at 1310 Kalamazoo St. and relocate its North American division from Grand Rapids to South Haven. HTS-Direct, which manufactures and supplies cranes, hydraulic jacks, and machine-moving skates for the heavy-load-moving industry, also intends to lease out part of the building to other industrial-related businesses.
“They've put a lot of money into this,” the mayor said. “It's good to see that going on in our industrial spaces.”