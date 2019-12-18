South Haven seeks to confront its weaknesses

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven has some great assets – a vibrant downtown that overlooks Lake Michigan, access to 14 recreational trails, close proximity to major highways and educational institutions and a small but competitive manufacturing base.
But on Monday city leaders heard about weaknesses and even threats to the town’s vitality during a presentation about the new 10-year economic development strategic plan for South Haven.
The 132-page report prepared by veteran economic development consultant Jim Hettinger of Douglas and business consultant Patricia Muellen of St. Joseph, points out how the high cost of living in the city, lack of affordable housing, over-reliance on tourism, limited access to 5G broadband and lack of workforce development.
Those weaknesses are compounded by the city’s lack of land for development of new industrial and business sites, the pending closure of Palisades nuclear power plant in 2022, and most recently the high-water levels on Lake Michigan that could negatively impact tourism.
“Hearing the truth is very hard,” Muellen told members of the city council and Local Development Finance Authority, who met jointly to listen to the two consultant’s presentation.
Yet much of the information contained in the report doesn’t come as a surprise to city officials.
“A lot of the information are items that are often discussed by the LDFA and council,” City Manager Brian Dissette said. “The value of the plan is having all of those items listed in one document and then having a road map for how to best counter the weaknesses.”
City officials hired Hettinger and Muellen earlier this year to come up with a 10-year plan to position South Haven as a magnet for economic development in Southwest Michigan.
The plan’s goals for development are based on demographics compiled by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, several hundred face-to-face interviews with area residents, and from a survey filled out by 500 people.
The “road map” outlined in the plan includes:
• Establish an ongoing economic development program by hiring an agency or individual to be in charge of overseeing it;
• Develop a strategy to market South Haven as a community that is a good place to work and raise a family year-round;
• Acquire develop and market business and industrial land sites;
• Acquire a 5G wireless system in South Haven;
• Actively pursue a year-round economic base;
• Develop and implement a strategy to improve workforce development;
• Promote year-round activities.
The consultants hope the goals outlined in the plan can be established by 2024 and improved upon over the next six years.
But before any of those goals can be accomplished, the city needs to determine who will take the lead – a director, an agency like Kinexus, or continue doing it in-house, as has been the case for the past several years.
Hettinger advised city officials against the third option.
“This (economic development) takes a focused, sustained effort,” he said. “If you want to be serious about this, you need to get someone with their nose to the grindstone.”
City officials seem to agree.
“In the short-term, we will issue a request for proposals for economic development services,” Dissette said. City council members will then collect the submittals and decide what type of economic development provider to hire.
“From there, we will seek to more actively market the area and seek to attract new employers,” Dissette said.
But before proceeding forward, Dissette said city council and Local Development Finance Authority board members need to officially adopt the 10-year economic development plan. He anticipates they will vote on it sometime next month.