DOWAGIAC — A new era is starting at Southwestern Michigan College and it has a distinct southern flavor. New college president and Louisiana native Joseph Odenwald has already set down roots in the area in the two years he’s been here, including frying catfish each fall at freshman orientation.
The SMC Board of Trustees in October chose Odenwald, then the vice president of student services, to be the college’s eighth president. He was chosen from a field of four internal candidates. Longtime President David Mathews retired at the end of December after 18 years as president.
“I knew I had to give it a shot,” Odenwald said this week when asked about his decision to apply for the top job. “If they told me ‘no,’ I still had a good job. There was not a lot to lose. … I was glad and surprised when they chose me. I wake up every day and pinch myself that this is real.”
He noted that being a college president has been his goal for half of his life, even when he didn’t know the route he’d take to get there. Now 37, he said his undergraduate experiences at Louisiana College, including meeting the college president during his first days on campus, served to inspire him to pursue college administration for his career.
“Growing up, my family didn’t talk much about careers,” he said. “My grandparents wanted me to be a minister and I looked very hard at it. But college opened up another way to serve humankind that fit my life.”
“Dr. Rory Lee was the president and I talked to him at freshman orientation,” Odenwald said. “He came up to me and said I looked lost and then he walked me to financial aid. It was a very nurturing place. From there I went on to get my graduate degree from Mississippi College, where I worked in the president’s office. I was a young little sponge.”
Odenwald would go on to positions at both Mississippi College and Louisiana State University before coming to SMC. It was the latter experience that convinced him he wanted to work at a smaller, more rural college and led him to apply for the SMC vice president job.
“When I got here, two things jumped out at me,” he said. “The first was the college’s motto of ‘knowledge for all.’ That captures everything I believe about education. The second thing was that SMC had residence halls. I don’t think I would have come without that.”
“A lot of the students here have similar backgrounds to me. I was a fourth generation farmer and first generation college student,” he said. “In college, I met people from around the world. I wanted to be in a place where students have that opportunity. People can start here and go anywhere.
“When I went to college, I found it to be truly life changing,” he said. “It not only meant financial security but it changed me personally. The faculty worked with me and helped me. I want to give that to all the kids like me who arrive a little bit anxious and scared and work through that to feel confident. That’s my life mission.”
Odenwald said coming to SMC was a “culture relief,” rather than culture shock. “The faculty and staff here reminded me of Louisiana College where faculty spend most of their time teaching,” he said. “Serving students is what makes these people tick. Culture shock was my first day at LSU.”
Similarly, he said he really hasn’t experienced “weather shock” coming from the South, although he admits last year’s polar vortex was a little scary. “I spent most of my life desperate for winter,” he said. “To me, it’s exciting to watch the different seasons.”
Odenwald said he has no more drive in terms of his career, and that SMC is where he wants to be. “This is where I want to spend the rest of my career. I’d be more than satisfied to spend the rest of my life here.”
Along with settling into his new office on campus, he’s been hard at work the last few months preparing for his new duties, including readying the college for re-accreditation next year and developing a new strategic plan he will present to the board in March. A big part of that plan will be his strategy to increase enrollment.
“The role of the president is about being the college’s chief storyteller to talk about the good being done,” he said. ‘Then it’s about making sure conditions are right for success. … The market for higher education is bearish, but I’m bullish on SMC.”