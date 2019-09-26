ST. JOSEPH — Berrien, Van Buren and Cass are among the counties added to a federal lawsuit challenging whether they can keep proceeds from property foreclosure sales above the amount of the taxes owed.
It is similar to a suit filed in Oakland County that the Michigan Supreme Court agreed to hear, and suits filed against individual counties.
Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski is concerned that, if the courts rule in favor of the property owners, the county will have less money to remove blighted buildings.
The latest suit, moved from state to the Western District federal court, was filed by Frederick Grainger Jr., an Ottawa County resident whose Spring Lake house was foreclosed by the county treasurer in 2013 over $21,500 in taxes owed. Properties are foreclosed when taxes are three years in arrears, and then are made available at an auction.
The suit states the Ottawa treasurer sold the property at an auction for $392,000. The property had a taxable value of $304,900 and an estimated market value of $606,800, the plaintiff claims. That put the difference between the taxes owed and the value of the property between $370,500 to $588,300.
The plaintiff charges this is an unconstitutional seizure of property and a violation of due process of law.
The lawsuits allege some counties use the money to enrich their general funds, and don’t give adequate notice to owners before properties are foreclosed.
A suit against Oakland County, which the Supreme Court has agreed to hear, alleges the county foreclosed on a property where the owner, Uri Rafaeli, owed $8.41 in taxes, due to interest penalties, then sold the house for $24,500 and kept the proceeds.
The Pacific Legal Foundation, leading the appeal of the case, calls this theft. Oakland County officials maintain these were legal forfeitures.
Witkowski acknowledged some counties do make a lot of money from foreclosure sales, but Berrien isn’t one of them. He said the county loses money on three out of four foreclosures.
Witkowski said money collected from the annual land auction of foreclosed properties goes into a fund to pay for demolition of blighted structures. The treasurer estimates the 12 demolitions this year will cost $114,552, plus the cost of the three employees, postage, title work, board-ups, mowing and property clean-ups.
Witkowski estimated that around 1,000 blighted properties have been removed in the last 20 years, improving the value of neighboring houses.
The Berrien treasurer’s office has made efforts to help people avoid foreclosure, by offering payment plans for those who are behind. More than 700 residents are enrolled, and the program has a 93 percent success rate. Area banks offer tax payment accounts that allow property owners to set aside money for when the bill comes due.
Witkowski’s office, through United Way of Southwest Michigan, created the Hopeful Home Fund, which helps people experiencing difficulties to pay their taxes. The first recipient was a Stevensville mother of five fighting breast cancer.
Last year, Witkowski’s office started posting notices on properties that were in danger of being foreclosed. More than 500 owners avoided foreclosure this year by paying taxes by the April 1 deadline.
Berrien’s land auction in July collected $1.6 million for 121 properties, a record amount. The September sale brought in an additional $288,600.
The plaintiff in the Ottawa County suit, which is a class action suit, is asking the court release all of the proceeds collected by the counties that exceed the amount of taxes owed, along with 125 percent of the fair market value of the properties.
A bill was introduced in the Michigan House earlier this year that proposed proceeds from foreclosure sales that exceed the minimum bid be returned to the person who owns and occupies the property as a principal residence.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak