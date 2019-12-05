ST. JOSEPH — The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber has its next president.
Bridgman-native Arthur Havlicek was named president and CEO on Wednesday by the chamber’s board of directors after a period of internal evaluation and extensive review of several candidates.
“Our dynamic chamber members deserve a dynamic leader who understands our community and who can help businesses thrive by strengthening chamber programs, promoting our region and working collaboratively with other key players,” Chamber Board Chair Julie Thomsen said in a news release.
Havlicek graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 2010 and Grand Valley State University in 2014.
He has a decade of experience holding staff roles for various elected officials around the state, including as legislative director for then-state Rep. Kim LaSata.
Havlicek currently serves as an adviser to West Michigan legislators in the Michigan House of Representatives, where he recommends and implements strategies related to policy, communications and constituent outreach.
“Working with government officials, business leaders and community organizations to affect positive change in this state has been an invaluable experience,” Havlicek said in the release. “I’m excited to bring that experience back home and build upon the recent success of this organization.”
Havlicek said he believes his perspective will provide an advantage as the chamber’s new president.
“Ensuring sustained growth for our area over the next decade will depend entirely on our ability to attract, develop and retain the businesses and workforce of the future,” Havlicek said. “As president, one of my main priorities will be to grow and promote the type of vibrant workplaces and communities where talented entrepreneurs and young professionals want to live, work and raise a family.”
The move comes after Chris Heugel resigned as chamber president in September. Heugel made the move after announcing he would join Aimbridge Hospitality in hotel and restaurant operations.
Heugel became president of what was then called the Cornerstone Chamber of Commerce in August 2015.
