Special attractions

To honor the rich farming history in Berrien County, the historical building will feature information on the ways that produce travels from farm to plate.
The historical building is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on a daily basis.
The “BCYF Wonders of Birth” exhibit returns to the youth fair. Among the mother and baby animals being shown for this exhibit include rabbits, goats, sheep, beef, dairy and horses.
Knowledgeable volunteers will be available to answer questions about the birthing process. There will also be action photos of births along with a birthing video.
The “BCYF Wonders of Birth” exhibit will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
Dancers, singers, talent shows, Kids’ Day activities, bell ringers and square dancing will be held in the USA Building.
Check the daily schedule for event times.