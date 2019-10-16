ST. JOSEPH — Trial courts in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties will continue their specialty courts over the next year thanks to a mix of state grants.
For fiscal year 2020, the State Court Administrative Office awarded Van Buren County $716,795 for its drug treatment court, family reunification court, swift and sure sanctions probation program, adult and family recovery courts and sobriety court.
In addition, the Office of Justice Programs under the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program awarded adult recovery court a three year, $750,000 enhancement grant.
The grants support programs that judges say help reduce crime and recidivism rates.
Van Buren County Office of Community Corrections also will receive $128,879 to support pretrial supervision services.
The Berrien County Trial Court will receive continued funding for two treatment courts, as well as the swift and sure sanctions probation program. The trial court received notice of three grant awards from the State Court Administrator’s Office, totaling $433,800. These funds will continue to support the successful operations of the drug treatment court, mental health court, and swift and sure sanctions probation program, according to Trial Court Administrator Carrie Smietanka-Haney.
The mental health court was established in 2009 with now-retired Judge Al Butzbaugh as the first presiding judge. There are currently 21 active enrollees and there have been 130 graduates to date. The mental health court targets misdemeanor and felony probationers who suffer from serious mental illnesses.
Berrien’s Drug Treatment Court was established in 2010 by Judge Angela Pasula. There are currently 37 active enrollees and 103 successful graduates to date. The drug treatment court targets individuals on probation for felony level offenses who have a significant substance abuse history.
The mental health court and drug treatment court are both currently run under the supervision of Judge Donna Howard. Defendants for both mental health court and drug treatment court are referred from multiple sources including the prosecutor’s office, public defender’s office/private defense bar, Michigan Department of Corrections, and trial court probation.
Berrien’s Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program was established in 2012 by Judge Sterling Schrock. SSSPP is an intensive probation program for felony probationers who are identified as high risk for failure on probation. The program accepts people who could have been sentenced to prison but were given an opportunity to succeed on probation in the community. There are presently 90 active cases and 170 successful completions to date. Judge Schrock continues to preside over the SSSPP docket.
Rachel Lindley, specialty courts administrator for Van Buren County, said the drug treatment court grants provide for continued operational expenses including court personnel, drug testing supplies, mileage for case management, treatment services and training.
Van Buren’s Drug Treatment Court currently serves about 80 participants per year. Defendants in this program must have a diagnosed substance use disorder and be a non-violent offender. The program has been in operation since 2008, has served 532 people and boasts a recidivism rate of just 16 percent among program graduates a year after completion. The state Bureau of Justice Statistics reports that without treatment, nearly 77 percent of offenders were re-arrested within five years, nearly half of those within the first year of release.
Van Buren County’s Family Reunification Court has served 102 families since its inception in 2012. Lindley said. She said there have been no substantiated abuse or neglect complaints among open cases and 90 percent of graduates maintained or regained custody of their children after finishing the program. Further, 100 percent of babies born to program participants were born free of all substances, Lindley said.
Van Buren’s Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program has the capacity to serve about 50 high risk probationers per year. The program has been in operation since 2012 and has a 54 percent successful completion rate, higher than the state average of 40 percent, and a 34 percent recidivism rate among graduates compared to a 64 percent recidivism among non-participants.
Van Buren County Recovery Courts have been in operation since September 2015 and have served 20 youths and 52 adults to date. The target population is non-violent offenders with pending misdemeanor or felony charges who are assessed as having a persistent and serious mental illness or developmental disability.
Sobriety court in Van Buren County is entering its third year of operation, and this year served 55 repeat drunken-driving offenders through case management, intensive supervision, frequent drug testing and substance use treatment. Since implementation, no program graduate has been charged or convicted of a new drunken-driving charge, Lindley said.
Lindley said the Van Buren Office of Community Corrections seeks to limit state prison commitments, prevent jail overcrowding and protect public safety by diverting felony offenders into rehabilitative programming and pretrial supervision services.
“Van Buren County courts would not be successful in the various specialty court programs without the intense collaboration, commitment and valuable time of all stakeholders,” she said.
Those include the prosecutor’s office, sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies, defense lawyers, Van Buren Community Mental Health and Van Buren County Health Department, Michigan Department of Corrections, Department of Health and Human Services and county administration and officials.
Cass County’s Problem-Solving/Treatment Courts have received $459,485 for the following programs:
• Family treatment court, $78,000.
• Swift and sure sanctions probation program, $175,000.
• Hybrid DWI/drug court, $120,000.
• Mental health court, $86,485.
“The state’s continued funding of our programs in Cass County recognizes the successes we have achieved – stronger and safer communities, more productive and engaged citizens, and children being raised in healthier families,” said Chief Judge Susan Dobrich, who created Cass County’s Family Treatment Court and oversees all of the county’s problem solving/treatment courts.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa