ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland will be moving its outpatient surgery center on Hollywood Road to the new patient tower being built at the main St. Joseph campus.
Bart Berndt, executive director of Clinical Care Services Perioperative, confirmed the move.
“The decision has been made to relocate the three operating rooms at the Center for Outpatient Services to the Lakeland Medical Center Pavilion beginning Fall 2019,” Berndt said in an email to The Herald-Palladium. “Having all surgeries centralized in one location in St. Joseph will allow us to continue to lower costs, improve patient access, and effectively manage team member workflow.”
All other services offered at the Center for Outpatient Services, which include imaging and lab work, will remain in operation, Berndt said.
As part of its $160 million construction project, Spectrum-Lakeland is erecting a five-story, 260,000 square-foot patient tower that will include new space for the surgical department, intensive care unit, the heart catheter lab and the endoscopy department.
“The new Pavilion will feature 12 state-of-the-art operating suites including four general surgery rooms, two da Vinci robotic surgery rooms, two orthopedic rooms, two neurosurgery rooms, one cardiac room and one trauma surgery room,” Berndt wrote. “Current operating rooms are between 450 to 600 square feet and the new surgical suites will be between 650 to 1,000 square feet. This move also allows us to implement new technologies not previously available for patients including a laminar air flow ventilation system which provides a continuous flow of clean air from the ceiling to the floor decreasing the risk of surgical site infections.”
The pavilion planning team and senior leadership continue to evaluate the best use of the former operating room space at the Hollywood Road Health Park, Berndt said.
Construction on the new pavilion is expected to be completed in November. Additional work includes a revamped emergency department and main entrance.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak