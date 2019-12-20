SOUTH HAVEN — A popular post circulating on Facebook is beginning to convince many that the holiday season is truly a wonderful time of the year.
The post asks Facebook users what they need for Christmas but can’t afford. When South Haven resident Liz Haliburton read the responses and saw the spirit of giving at work, she decided to compose a similar post on the South Haven Community Chatline site.
“What is one thing you need that you cannot afford right now?” Haliburton wrote. “Let’s check and see what others say. Maybe you have it and don’t need it or have a connection to get it.” She also added that the post wasn’t intended for people who wanted to sell something to others.
“Be realistic,” she wrote. “This isn’t for a joke. It’s to actually help someone who otherwise cannot get it, or vice versa.”
With 2,600 South Haven Community Chatline members, the outpouring of generosity proved to be abundant.
“My daughter got a new game system for her birthday,” Suzy Swanson posted. “I’d like to give away her old system for free. It’s an Xbox 360, comes with four controllers. Works just fine. Doesn’t come with any games though because she downloaded all of hers. I’d just like to make some kid happy by gifting it away for free.”
Soon after that, Swanson had a taker.
“Update: that didn’t last long!” she posted. “Xbox is going to some lucky boys for Christmas. I wish I had more to give, but Merry Christmas everybody.”
Kim Boutahar got a taste of Christmas kindness as well.
“We’re in cancer care right now,” she wrote. “Money is so tight. We just ran out of firewood.”
People she didn’t even know stepped up to help out.
“We have some extra firewood – probably a pickup load,” Chris Speer wrote. “Only use it for our backyard fire pit but would be happy to donate it to you.”
Speer’s wasn’t the only one who responded. Juan Aleman said he had a truckload of wood and Boutahar was welcome to it.
Boutahar replied that she was brought to tears by the offers.
Hermit crab supplies, a house to rent and a trumpet for a granddaughter were just a few of the things people were wishing for. Others offered children’s clothing, babysitting and more.
“I am willing to give some of my time,” wrote Jaime Higley. “If anybody needs to do some Christmas shopping and needs a sitter for a few hours.”
“The gift of service!” Elaine Herbert replied to Higley. “You just touched my heart.”
Those are exactly the responses that Haliburton was hoping for.
“I am a widow,” she said. “My kids are grown and have families of their own living out West. This is the first Christmas I will be alone without my own family. I know how tough this time of year can be for everyone. It can be a time for our communities to come together to help out and share what they have to someone who needs it. We need to go back to giving from our hearts and caring about others that are in need. It doesn’t matter how much you have, but it matters how much you give to others.”