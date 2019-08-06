ST. JOSEPH — A local businessman and patriot is inviting St. Joseph Township residents to take part in an initiative that honors servicemen and women.
Carl Meyer, chairman and CEO of Michiana Land Services, attended the St. Joseph Township Board’s workshop session Monday and outlined the program. Last month, he got approval from the St. Joseph City Commission to display banners along Lake Boulevard downtown.
As a St. Joseph Township resident, Meyer said he wants township residents and, for that matter, residents anywhere within Berrien County, to feel included. The program will recognize individual military veterans or people currently serving, police officers and firefighters.
One banner will be placed on each of 14 poles, and they will be rotated every two months, and banners will be given to families once they are taken down.
Meyer’s company is sponsoring the program at no cost to any municipality, Meyer told the township board. The banners will hang from April to Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, every year.
Meyer said since the initiative was announced late last month, he has received more than 20 submissions, all men.
“I’d really like to see some women honored,” he told the township board.
Anyone who wants to apply to have a service person honored can call Meyer at 208-0155 or email CMeyer@michianalandservices.com. Applicants need to supply the name of the prospective honoree, a photograph in uniform, and dates of service.
Township Supervisor Roger Seely said he thinks the program is a great idea and, “I hope we get some people to participate.”
