ST. JOSEPH — The fifth annual St. Joe Winter Beer Fest will take place from noon-4 p.m. Jan. 25, at the corner of Broad Street and Lake Boulevard, for those 21 and over.
“January in Michigan is a perfect time to celebrate the craft brew industry,” said Ken Kozminski, owner of The Buck Burgers and Brew, one of the event sponsors. “There will be a great mix of both regional and local brewers bringing some outstanding specialty brews to this event. Expect to sample some of the best beers ever brewed and some never brewed before.”
There are only 850 tickets available. They are $35 in advance and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 2. Ticket price includes admission, tasting cup, 12 tokens (one token per sample), with entertainment courtesy of JellieFish Productions.
Food will be available for purchase from Nosh Village and Twisted Dawg. Festival attendees can order tickets online at themendelcenter.com or purchase them at the St. Joseph Today Welcome Center, 301 State St. in downtown St. Joseph.
Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joseph Today, said the lineup of Michigan breweries planned for the festival includes Altes Beer, Bell’s Brewery, Haymarket Brewing, Maplewood Brewery, Mitten Brewing, North Pier Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Round Barn Brewery, Saugatuck Brewing, Silver Harbor Brewing, Sister Lakes Brewing, Tapistry Brewing, The Livery, Virtue Cider, Watermark Brewing, and Witch’s Hat.
The Buck Burgers and Brew, Beaudoin Electrical Construction, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Re/Max by the Lake, and SWMI Brew Tours are sponsors of Winter Beer Fest.
Visitors can come into town a day early for the eighth Downtown Chili Tour on Friday, Jan. 24. Whether visitors like their chili mild or fiery hot, their chili-inspired desserts simply sweet or sweet and spicy, or toasty hot beverages, they will find more than 25 ways to chase away the chill.
To learn more about this and other winter events, visit stjoetoday.com, facebook.com/stjoetoday or call 985-1111.