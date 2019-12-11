St. Joe police to use new security camera system

ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety will purchase new security cameras to enhance the safety of residents, officers and the thousands of visitors who come to the city every year.
As part of their consent agenda Monday, commissioners approved the contract with Presidio Networked Solutions Group, of Caledonia, Mich., for $49,086 for 12 cameras that will be installed at the bluff stairs and the parking lot behind city hall, along with accompanying software.
St. Joseph was awarded a $16,362 grant through the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority and Accreditation Program for reimbursement for the purchase, reducing the cost to the city by one-third.
In a memo to commissioners, Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker explained that two bids were received, but the package presented by Presidio, while almost twice the amount of the lower bid, will provide more capabilities for officers to use.
As many as 300,000 visitors come to St. Joseph every year, Neubecker said, making it a challenge to monitor their safety.
In the case of a missing person or a criminal investigation, surveillance of video can be cut from hours to minutes with the new system, Neubecker said. When a child or elderly person is reported missing, several officers canvas the area on foot, taking several hours with varying degrees of success. With the upgraded system, officers will be able to search several hours of video to find the last known location of a missing person, and they can search in real time for the current location in a matter of seconds.
The new system will aid investigations of criminal activity, including vandalism. There have been several instances of this type of crime in the downtown district, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage to private and public property, the safety director said.
The department plans to use the upgraded security and surveillance system to monitor the public safety headquarters back parking lot, and the area where child custody exchanges take place.
The Presidio cameras have analytics built into them that decipher between a person and a vehicle. The analytics will also decipher clothing descriptions. If officers are working on an investigation that involves an eight-hour time period, the analytic cameras can cut the time reviewing cameras down to a few minutes, instead of several hours. The other system did not have this capability.
The Presidio software will allow officers to view camera footage live in the patrol vehicles and store large amounts of video footage, unlike the other bidder, which was only for a camera system. Data that is recorded by the cameras will automatically transfer to a mass data storage device and remain available for investigative purposes and will be retained for a period of time that is determined by the Department of Public Safety and in compliance with the state regulations. After that time, the data will be destroyed.
The safety department contacted other jurisdictions that use the same type of cameras, including Berrien County, which uses the same system at Silver Beach and the courthouse. County officials like the search features, Neubecker said.
“I would like to stress that this project is important for our department and community and is closely related to our Body Worn Camera Initiative and our Facility Security Initiative,” Neubecker said in his memo. “Our goal is to enhance the safety of our community, improve emergency response to critical incidents, aid in the investigations of criminal activity and reduce liability for our organization.”
The 2019-2020 capital budget included $50,000 for cameras. The safety department applied for a Risk Avoidance grant for the purchase.
