ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph school officials are preparing to put its second round of its series bond to work over the next four years.
However, the board is also attempting save money in interest for a previous bond that voters approved nearly a decade ago.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, trustees voted to authorize the issuance and delegation of sale for the district’s 2020 school building and site bonds. Trustees also agreed to re-fund a 25-year bond that was approved by voters in 2010. Re-funding a bond is essentially the same as refinancing it.
The 2020 bond issuance is considered Series II of the bond voters approved in 2016.
“I can’t believe we’re ready for Series II already,” said Kathy Hamilton, the district’s chief financial officer. “We were expecting to do this bond sale this upcoming spring and it made sense to do this re-funding at the same time.”
The series bond was projected to raise more than $8 million over 12 years for St. Joseph schools, starting in 2016. The bond is issued over three series in four-year increments.
Money raised from the sale of bonds would be used to support upgrades in technology, security, transportation and building improvements across the district.
The district was issued $2.45 million in 2016, and is expected to be issued $3.05 million in 2020 and $2.89 million in 2024. The total amount raised by the bond sale over the 12 years will not exceed $8.4 million.
The series bond isn’t like a traditional bond, when considering the payment process. Because the bond is being done in three series, each series would just about be paid off before the next series is levied.
Trustees were next asked to consider re-funding its 2010 bond in an effort to save money in interest paid on what was levied.
Paul Stauder of PFM – a firm that serves as the school district’s financial advisor – gave a breakdown of the bond’s timeline, and why 2020 is the first year it is callable.
“When bonds are initially issued and sold, there is a 10-year period of time where you give the investors the right to hold the bonds. After that 10th year, you are able to call the bonds in,” Stauder said. “If you get to that 10th year and interest rates have fallen significantly, we can issue bonds at lower rates.”
After the meeting, Hamilton said the net savings the district would see by re-funding the 2010 bond would be about $385,000.
“In the end, we’re saving the taxpayers that much money that we don’t have to pay back on those bonds,” Hamilton said. “It’s just being good stewards with our taxpayers’ dollars.”
Hamilton said the plan is to re-fund its 2010 bond and send its 2020 series bond out for sale in either late March or early April.
Before the series bond was approved, district voters approved a $38 million, 25-year bond issue in May 2010, which led to the renovation of several school buildings, improved security and an updated technology infrastructure.
Other agenda items
Trustees approved a December budget amendment to coincide with an increase in funding.
Hamilton reported the district saw a pupil count increase this year, which led to higher state funding than what was projected in June.
Hamilton also gave an update on the district’s fund balance, which sits at 1.99 month’s worth of expenses – a number just shy of the two-month goal school officials have.
The next board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the Upton Middle School Media Center.
