ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph City Manager John Hodgson will be seeing a pretty big bump in his paycheck in the coming year, following a positive job evaluation from city commissioners.
Hodgson, who was appointed city manager in 2015 and has been with the city in various capacities for 25 years, will see his pay go from $131,000 to $150,000 a year.
This one-time boost is well-deserved, according to Mayor Mike Garey, who said that Hodgson worked as the assistant to his two predecessors, Richard Lewis and Frank Walsh, but has flown solo himself.
“John doesn’t have an assistant,” said Garey. “He is doing the job of two people.”
Hodgson was hired as city manager at $125,000, the same salary earned by Lewis, who was with the city for two years. Walsh topped out at $156,000 after 17 years in office, and left the city with an $83,000 annual pension, as well. He is now manager of Meridian Township.
Last year, Hodgson received a 2.1 percent raise, based on the increase in the city’s taxable value, and in line with increases for other employees.
Based on his performance over four years, commissioners determined that Hodgson’s starting salary had been too low and they agreed on the one-time increase, Garey said. The mayor said the vote was “very unanimous.”
Hodgson was praised for improving his communication with commissioners and bringing innovative ideas to city hall, the mayor said.
Comparing the salaries for managers in other cities is not always an “apples to apples” comparison because of differences in other types of compensation, Garey said.
The recently fired city manager of Benton Harbor was earning $90,000 a year. The city manager of Battle Creek received a 5 percent raise last year, to $143,463, and the manager of Jackson earns $164,000 for overseeing a community with 32,000 residents.
The salary for the mayor of Lansing was recently increased from $128,400 to $139,653, after a larger raise recommended by a salary commission was nixed by city commissioners.
The salary for Bill Wolf, the administrator of Berrien County, is $131,000 this year, but Wolf pointed out that city managers tend to make more than county heads.
“Counties usually have substantially larger and more complicated budgets and definitely have more moving parts (countywide elected officials, judges, and diverse departments) but City Managers are often the top law enforcement officer in the sense that they hire and supervise, and sometimes fire, the police and fire chiefs,” Wolf wrote by email when contacted by The Herald-Palladium. “County administrators leave that to the prosecutor and sheriff.”
Hodgson is a St. Joseph native and a 1985 graduate of St. Joseph High School. His first job for the city was on the back of a garbage truck. While attending Harvard University, he worked summers in St. Joseph’s finance department. He earned his degree in government and worked for the CIA before returning to city hall as assistant city manager in 1994.
In 2008 his job title changed to community development director, but his duties largely remained as assistant to the city manager. He was the unanimous choice to follow Lewis as city manager.
