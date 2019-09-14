ST. JOSEPH — Imagine a 20-mile-wide swath, stretching all the way from St. Joseph to Kalamazoo, where everything has been leveled.
Imagine losing everything you own.
That is the situation that Dr. Sherry O’Donnell, a St. Joseph physician, will soon confront when she leaves next week for a medical mission to the Bahamas, which has been devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
“Not even a gas station left,” O’Donnell has been told.
But O’Donnell, who operates Rappha Medical Center, is no rookie when it comes to assisting at disaster locations. She has brought her skills to earthquake zones in Haiti and Nepal, as well as other disaster locations in Rwanda, China and Sri Lanka.
O’Donnell won’t know just how bad it is until she arrives, but she has been told the islands are like “a war zone.”
“The people are just shell-shocked,” O’Donnell was informed by a pastor on the scene. Hundreds of bodies are washing up from the ocean and the stench of death hangs in the air.
In addition to the practical matter of packing up needed supplies, O’Donnell and her team of 12 have been doing a lot of praying and reading the Bible together in preparation for their sojourn, she said.
Along with being a doctor, O’Donnell is an ordained minister. The Oklahoma native had previously worked at Southwestern Medical Center, and around 2003 started the Rappha Medical Center. Her team hopes to bring emotional and spiritual support along with medical care.
“Jehovah Rappha is one of the biblical names of God and means ‘the Lord who heals me,’” O’Donnell said in a previous Herald-Palladium interview. “We treat, God heals, and He gets the glory.”
O’Donnell has been trying to prepare those who haven’t been at a major disaster site for what they will encounter, being “graphic without being gruesome.”
The team will first fly to the capital, Nassau, which has the only open runway. Then they will make their way to Grand Bahamas, the second-hardest hit area. They will carry medications, surgical kits, vitamins – just about everything that will be needed. All the medical facilities have been destroyed, along with everything else.
Hurricanes bring secondary complications in their wake, she explained, from illnesses caused by drinking contaminated water to respiratory ailments worsened by living in congested conditions.
Despite the trials, O’Donnell has found these missions to be rewarding. “It’s sobering, and humbling and extremely gratifying.”
The people she has aided are “extremely grateful,” she added.
The United States was the first country to bring aid to the Bahamas, O’Donnell said, followed by relief from around the world. “I’m very proud of this administration. I’m very proud of my country.”
Rappha Medical Center assists those in need here, as well, providing a free clinic for those without health insurance.
O’Donnell’s team will spend 10 days in the Bahamas. She said she is hoping to set up additional teams once they return, as she did for Haiti.
Those who want to donate to the Bahamas effort through Heartbeat Missions can contact O’Donnell at 408-1777.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak