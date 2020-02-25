Shoreline erosion prevention work continues Monday afternoon along homes located near Lions Park Drive in St. Joseph. The city is considering creating a special assessment district for three properties that currently do not have erosion controls in place.
ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph city commissioners said Monday that they need more information before deciding whether to create a special assessment district for three properties on Lake Michigan, near First Street.
City officials said these are the final three private properties along the lake between Silver Beach and Lions Park that don’t have erosion control measures in place. Over the past few weeks, the other property owners have put in a rock barrier, or revetments, to keep Lake Michigan’s near record-high water levels from further eating away at their properties.