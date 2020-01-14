St. Joseph funds beach protection

ST. JOSEPH — Work will soon begin on constructing more barriers to prevent erosion along the Lake Michigan shoreline in St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph City Commission on Monday night approved hiring B&Z Company to install rock barriers, or revetments, at the 3rd Street, 2nd Street and Park Street road ends.
The total cost of the project is $197,200.
City Engineer Tim Zebell told the commission that since a special meeting in December all of the property owners, except one, have signed on to an agreement with the city and B&Z Company to install a uniform rock revetment along the lakefront.
Homeowners have been threatened by high water and waves through the fall and winter, and had sought permission to place temporary barriers against further erosion on the city-owned beach, while a permanent solution was sought.
Property owners had to sign on before the city could approve paying for a project. Some other property owners have chosen to fund projects themselves with different companies doing the work.
Zebell said notably absent from the list is 1st Street because there is no adjacent shore protection on the south side of 1st Street, although the city understands the property owners in this area have discussed options.
He said that’s OK because there’s more of a natural buffer going north. In addition, B&Z will work south to north to address areas of the most significant erosion first.
Zebell said erosion protection at Park Street is more complicated than the other street ends because of broken concrete and substantial sections of poured concrete there. He said B&Z will supplement the existing concrete with toe and armor stone to generally match the other revetments.
The revetments are more of a residential style that haven’t been heavily engineered, but they will offer protection to the homes and won’t hurt the environment, Zebell said
If maintenance is required, who should pay for it will be addressed at that time.
The city commission also approved increasing the amount of money alloted for revetment repair at the city Water Treatment Plant. The city had originally approved $69,190, but increased it to a not to exceed project cost of $450,000.
Water Plant Superintendent Grew Alimenti said this work was scheduled for the next phase of the water plant project, but due to lake conditions, it was necessary to advance this work. The water fund’s budget was amended to account for this change in cost.
Harbor project
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution to hold a special meeting with the Benton Harbor City Commission and St. Joseph Township Board about the Twin Cities Sustainable Harbor Revitalization Project.
The project’s findings have been presented to all entities and the meeting on Jan. 22 will serve as an opportunity for community officials to discuss how to move forward and to create a governing board to oversee the project.
The city commission also approved allowing Indiana Michigan Power to replace all of its streetlight fixtures to more efficient LED fixtures. This will not cost the city anything, and the replacement project will only take about a week.
Commissioners also did a first reading of the city’s new sign ordinance and it is expected to be adopted at the next city commission meeting. The current sign ordinance hasn’t been updated since 1980.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman