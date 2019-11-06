ST. JOSEPH — The 25th annual Luminary Festival, in downtown St. Joseph, will take place at 8 p.m. Nov. 22, with the glow of hundreds of luminaries lining the streets, along with refreshments, special prices and gift ideas from participating restaurants and shopkeepers. The event is sponsored by Boulevard Inn and Bistro.
Festival participants and sponsors include 4A Song Vinyl, Alley Cuts, Baroda Founders, DK Boutique, Edgewater Gifts, Elephants Breathe, Forever Books, Freedom Boat Club, Friends by Design, Fusion Center for Dance, FuzzyButz Pet Bakery, G&M Variety, Gallery on the Alley, Glik’s, Grins of St. Joseph, HarborTown Interiors, Kilwins, Lazy Ballerina Winery, Nosh Village, Olive Cart, Perennial Accents, PurelyMichigan, ReVive Spa, South Bend Chocolate Café, State Street Stuff, The Boulevard Inn & Bistro, Third Coast Surf Shop, Wanderlust Outfitters, Waterfront Framing & Design, Whitcomb and White Pine Winery.
Wanderlust Outfitters will feature a preview of their Black Friday sales. White Pine Winery will offer mulled wine samples. Third Coast Surf Shop will offer 40 percent off select items and new snowboarding gear in store. Perennial Accents will offer a free gift with purchase. Forever Books will offer hot chocolate and cookies.
Many downtown businesses will offer free gift wrapping throughout the holiday season. Saturday, Nov. 30, is Small Business Saturday, for additional specials.
For information about upcoming events, visit stjoetoday.com, facebook.com/stjoetoday, the Welcome Center at 301 State St. or call 985-1111.