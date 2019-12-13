St. Joseph schools staying ahead on classroom technology

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Public Schools is now a decade into its expansion on technology within the classroom.
However, the district’s technology director said now is not the time to look back.
Technology Director Bryan Parsons gave his annual technology report at Monday’s board meeting.
As a lot of that technology is now outdated, Parsons said he hopes the school board continues to update and upgrade the classroom heading into 2020 and beyond.
He said so much has been done to modernize the classroom since 2010.
“There were a lot of changes at that time,” Parsons said. “We put in a significant amount of upgrades from routers, switches and infrastructure. We went to a virtualized environment and we wanted to touch every classroom, as well.”
Using the 2016 series bond, the district has purchased 40 new iMacs, 30 new iPads, 220 new Chromebooks and additional access controls to all elementary schools.
With the One-to-One program, there are now more devices at Upton Middle School than there are students. The program has helped the BYOD initiative – known as Bring Your Own Device – take off at the high school.
“We put projectors in these classrooms. Some of them were interactive at the projector level. Some were interactive at the board level,” Parsons said. “This was all done in 2010. And that’s why I’m bringing it up. We realized there would need to be an influx of support, which is why we asked for a series bond in 2016.”
The series bond was projected to raise more than $8 million over 12 years for St. Joseph schools. The bond is issued over three series in four-year increments.
Money raised from the sale of bonds would not only be used to support upgrades in technology, but also security, transportation and building improvements across the district.
The district was issued $2.45 million in 2016, and is expected to be issued $3.05 million in 2020 and $2.89 million in 2024. The total amount raised by the bond sale over the 12 years will not exceed $8.4 million.
“There are now more significant upgrades in the infrastructure,” Parsons said. “We’ve increased our wireless coverage and updated some of our backbone core infrastructure.”
Before the series bond was approved, district voters approved a $38 million, 25-year bond issue in May 2010, which led to the renovation of several school buildings, improved security and an updated technology infrastructure.
Parsons said these bonds all stem back to the administration’s idea to give teachers more flexibility in the classroom.
As the district heads into its second of three series bonds, Parsons said he and his staff are evaluating newer devices that can be used in the classroom.
“If you look back on what we did in 2010, it is exactly why we had to ask for that (series) bond. It’s because sustainability and the equipment we put out there in 2010 is starting to age,” Parsons said. “The classrooms with those projectors are now 10 years old. That’s a good life for a projector. We can celebrate that. But it’s time to move on to the next thing of whatever’s out there.”
