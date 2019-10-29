ST. JOSEPH — It’s not the time to tread water when it comes to shoreline protection, St. Joseph city commissioners decided Monday, approving a license agreement to allow homeowners seek permits to place rocks, at their expense, on public property to slow erosion.
“It’s a starting point,” Mayor Mike Garey said before the 5-0 vote on a request that came last week from residents threatened with the wearing away of the bluff along Lions Park Drive due to high lake levels and waves. “You need a starting point.”
The agreement allows homeowners to take immediate action, while residents and officials work out a permanent solution, officials said.
The move is a first. The agreement protects the city from legal liability, attorney Laurie Schmidt explained.
Along with steps to obtain local approval, the agreement allows residents to seek permits from the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and the Environment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Last week, at an emergency meeting, several residents approached officials about placing rocks on city property to prevent further erosion, which they said is getting worse every day. Near-record water levels have contributed to the problem all along the lakeshore. Some owners have begun putting up metal walls. Sidewalks and drainage pipes on city property also have been damaged.
City commissioners directed staff to provide letters of consent to interested residents from Park Street to Fourth Street, allowing them to apply for local, state and federal permits. Commissioners also asked Schmidt to prepare a license agreement with the city for placement of rocks on public property.
As of Monday, nine residents had applied, including the home at 1114 Lions Park Drive property, where the beach is eroding to the south, requiring a separate agreement. Letters of consent were granted.
Provisions of the license agreement include:
• The license is revocable by the city.
• The license is effective through Nov. 1, 2020, while a permanent plan is being developed. It may be extended by mutual agreement.
• The property owner is responsible for all costs of the erosion control structure.
• The property owner is responsible for the erosion control structure itself, including proper maintenance, insurance coverage, and for any damage or injuries that may occur from or as a result of the structure.
• Parameters of what is allowed, such as only natural armor stone, height and width restrictions, and having a stable slope that gradually decreases in height toward the lakeshore.
• The property owner must remove or relocate the temporary erosion control structure upon termination of the license.
• The property owner waives any claims against the city.
Property owners must submit an application for permanent shore protection with the state of Michigan and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with the proposed plan, no later than May 1, 2020 and provide a copy to the city.
Two Lions Park Drive residents, who declined to give their names, said there were some concerns about the language of the license agreement, and that it might not fit all circumstances.
Schmidt said it is a standard agreement for putting structures on public property. She added that the document was put together with a lot of research, including consulting with an attorney who specializes in shoreline protection issues.
Park Street resident Shawn Hill asked why the city hasn’t taken action sooner.
“Mother Nature and God,” Commissioner Jeff Richards said, talking about the unpredictability of the elements.
City Manager John Hodgson said the city undertook coastal studies in 2012 and 2017, which are the basis for the solution sought by residents. Recent storms created an emergency that wasn’t present even last month, he added.
Commissioner Laura Goos said that building a temporary rock wall costs $1,000 a foot, which would add up to hundreds of thousands for the entire shore.
Commissioners also approved the separate license agreement with the Larson family, at 1114 Lions Park Drive, for placement of protections at the south end of their property. The agreement is similar to that for other owners.
The Larsons had previously installed rocks, from to six to 18 feet around, to protect their deck and home from waves, and this has been determined to be a better barrier than sand and gravel that gets washed away.
“We’re putting in place an option,” Commissioner Lynn Todman said.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak