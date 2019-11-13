ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph is opting to become part of a federal suit against prescription opioid manufacturers that could bring almost half a million dollars to Berrien County communities to reimburse the costs of dealing with addiction.
City Attorney Laurie Schmidt on Monday reported to commissioners that counties and cities across the country have sued manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of prescription opiate drugs, seeking reimbursement of money spent addressing the opioid crisis. The federal case is pending in the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio.
She further explained that the court on Sept. 11 certified a voluntary “Negotiation Class” to go forward, that includes all counties, and all incorporated places, such as cities, towns, townships, villages and municipalities, whether or not they have filed a lawsuit against 13 defendants, including Purdue, Cephalon, Endo, CVS Rx Services, Rite-Aid, Walgreens, and Wal-Mart.
The deadline for opting out of the negotiating class is Nov. 22. To opt in, municipalities don’t have to do anything.
Schmidt recommended remaining in the negotiating class because there could be benefits from the litigation. Opting out of the negotiation class would mean foregoing any share in any settlement that may be obtained, and once opted out, a city could be prevented from trying to opt back in.
Berrien County Corporate Counsel James McGovern said that they are not opting out of the negotiating class.
Money will be allocated to counties based on the amount of opioids distributed within the county; the number of opioid deaths within the county; and the number of people who suffer opioid abuse disorder within the county.
According to calculations of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation website, communities in Berrien County could see $412,358, based on a $1 billion gross settlement. The first $150 million will go to the class members’ special needs fund and $100 million for private attorneys fees, leaving $750 million to be distributed to municipalities.
Counties and communities will have the opportunity to decide how the money is to be shared. If they can’t agree, the money will be divided based on a federal formula about opioid expenses in counties and cities.
Based on this formula, Berrien County itself would receive $286,450. St. Joseph would be in line to take in $15,108; Benton Township, $25,450; Benton Harbor, $18,019; and Niles, $16,362.
If the default amount allocated is less than $500, that money would go to the county for the practical application of the funds. Cities could seek funding through the intra-county distribution, or the Special Needs Fund. According to the organization’s calculations, Berrien County would have 11 communities whose allocations would fall below the $500 threshold.
The court authorized 49 counties and cities to serve as the negotiation class’s representatives, including Wayne County, Mich. No settlement could be reached that would bind the negotiating class without the approval of 75 percent of voting class members in six categories.
Drugmakers are accused of marketing their opioid treatments while downplaying addiction and overdose risks, and distributors of failing to detect or report suspicious orders.
This led to many people becoming addicted to painkillers. Often, such medications were stolen from medicine cabinets and misused. Pill mills were set up in some communities to provide prescriptions for a price, with the products either being used by addicts or sold on the street.
When pills became harder to get, many turned to heroin and other substances as a substitute, further worsening the addiction crisis.
The costs of the opioid crisis are estimated at tens of billions of dollars, with more than 200,000 overdose deaths since the late 1990s.
Berrien County had 30 overdose deaths in 2018, around the average of 31 seen over the last five years. Deaths were related to substances including fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, often combined with other drugs. Law enforcement and citizens have fought against addiction through the use of Narcan to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the establishment of the Voice.Change.Hope alliance and Carol’s Hope to provide support toward recovery.
