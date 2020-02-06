ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Township officials want to seek grants for improvements at Carronde Park and Kedzie Park, but first they will gather input from township residents.

The board of trustees has set a public hearing for March 2 during the regular 6 p.m. monthly meeting. Residents can learn more about the Carronde Park Water Trail Connection & Fishing Platform Development Project, the Carronde Park Tennis Court Renovation Project and the Kedzie Park Playground Development Project before grant applications are finalized and approved by the board for submission.

