State demographer to discuss SW Michigan population

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Two-hundred people from Southwest Michigan are invited to learn about the importance of population Dec. 5.
This free special presentation, at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Michigan College, will feature Michigan State Demographer Eric Guthrie speaking about “Population Trends: What’s at Stake for Southwest Michigan.”
The event is hosted by Kinexus Group, LMC and Cornerstone Alliance.
“Over the last several years we have been discussing the impact of population, aging of the workforce, and educational attainment,” said Todd Gustafson, Kinexus Group president and CEO, in a news release. “This is an opportunity to look at the all of the relevant data and dig deeper into what it means and its impact on our future.”
Guthrie became the state demographer in 2014. He is Michigan’s liaison with the U.S. Census Bureau for most programs, including population estimates, projection, data dissemination, and he is an adviser to state leaders on issues related to population.
His presentation will include information for Berrien, Van Buren and Cass counties.
Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubatzke said in the release that this event will be imporant for community leaders, business people, educators, and anyone interested in the future of Southwest Michigan.
Those interested parties are asked to RVSP by Nov. 25 to Lake Michigan College by email at info@lakemichigancollege.edu, or by phone at 927-8600. Seating is limited to the first 200 people. Breakfast will be served.
Rob Cleveland, Cornerstone Alliance president and CEO, said in the release that growing the population is important for economic development.
“For business it means customers and workers; and for schools it means more students and revenue. ... This was a great opportunity to work with our partners in higher education and workforce development to continue the conversation on this topic.”