State grant to help Benton Harbor Flats become a reality

BENTON HARBOR — Efforts to renovate the former Harbor Center building in Benton Harbor got a $1.5 million boost from the state Tuesday.
The grant was awarded Tuesday to the Benton Harbor Flats project by the Michigan Strategic Fund, according to a news release from State Rep. Pauline Wendzel.
“I’m incredibly excited about this project,” Wendzel stated in the release. “I want to specifically thank the Cornerstone Alliance and Benton Harbor Flats LLC for their investment in Benton Harbor. This project will create 22 jobs and serve as a catalyst for future development in the heart of Benton Harbor.”
The money will be used to create 14 to 16 apartments on the second floor, with two commercial spaces on the first floor of the 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Pipestone and Main streets, said Chris Fielding, CEO of Cressy Commercial Real Estate, the company doing the renovations.
“This is a great win for the community,” he said.
When Benton Harbor city commissioners approved a 12-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District and certificate for the building in March, Fielding had said he was hoping they could start renovations in April.
But Tuesday, he said they had to wait until all of the funding was put in place.
“Today was the last major hurdle,” he said.
He said work should start within the next two weeks.
The building was owned by Cornerstone Alliance until it was sold to Cressy Commercial Real Estate this summer.
“We’re excited about seeing another project move forward in Benton Harbor,” said Greg Vaughn, chief operating officer and vice president of business development at Cornerstone Alliance.
