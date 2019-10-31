ST. JOSEPH — With property owners all along Lake Michigan – including those in Southwest Michigan – scrambling to hold off worsening erosion, state officials say they will be fast-tracking permits to construct shoreline protections.
Processing these permits is the top priority for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, according to Jerrod Sanders, an assistant division director with the office’s water resource division.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office and EGLE issued a news release Wednesday promising quick action on the permits, and the launching of a new website spelling out steps that can be taken by residents to speed their applications and protect their homes.
“High water levels will be with us for a while and we know this can cause stressful situations for shorefront property owners,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director. “The steps we are announcing today will help property owners navigate the permitting process more efficiently and quickly. We cannot control lake levels, but we can offer tools to help Michiganders protect their property while safeguarding our freshwater dunes and other shoreline resources.”
Last week, St. Joseph commissioners approved allowing homeowners along Lions Park Drive to seek local, state and federal permits for temporary shoreline protections on public property. On Monday, commissioners approved a license agreement that spells out the responsibilities of the owners and protects the city from liability.
Properties in New Buffalo, south of the pier, along with the city’s water plant, are threatened by erosion, as well, along with other residential shoreline areas in Southwest Michigan.
Sanders said the first priority will be to focus on permit requests to protect homes and infrastructure that are in danger of collapse and that are 10 feet or less from the lake. These permits could be turned around in a few days, he said. Usually the permitting process takes 60 to 90 days.
The house in St. Joseph that is closest to the waves is at 1114 Lions Park Drive, where boulders already have been installed. Other homes are set farther back, although patios and other structures are near the edge of the bluff. With major storms, owners have been losing several feet at a time.
Sanders said his office has been receiving a large number of requests statewide. In 2014, 264 permit applications were received, mostly for dredging at a time when water levels were near record lows. For fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, they received 730 requests, most of them for shore protections. Those numbers aren’t likely to decline as forecasters predict increasing lake levels for the the immediate future.
The challenge, with so many projects, could be finding contractors, Sanders said. He recommended having a qualified contractor help with plans to be submitted with the permit application.
“I advise people that the first thing they look at is what work they want done, and who is going to do it,” Sanders said.
On Wednesday EGLE launched a new webpage – Michigan.gov/HighWater – where property owners can search for the latest information, find links to helpful topics, begin the permitting process, and search a list of contractors as well as find tips for selecting a contractor who can perform the intended work.
Permits will need to be approved by local communities and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Once a permit is approved by the state agency, it will be forwarded to the federal office.
Sanders said that, with the urgency of the situation, he expected that the Corps of Engineers would be expediting permits, as well.
There are other resources at stake, along with private and public property, that makes the vetting of permits important, the agency points out.
“The shoreline permit process ensures a balance between protecting property and freshwater dunes and shorelines,” the news release explained. “Excessive or poorly designed shoreline protection structures and materials can increase damage to neighboring properties and disrupt the natural processes that create Michigan’s unique coastal dunes, shorelines, and bluffs.”
Property owners can direct questions about erosion issues to EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 (tell the operator you need information about erosion issues) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email to EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov.
