BENTON HARBOR — Schools need help from the community to educate children, State Superintendent Michael Rice said Friday while visiting several buildings at Benton Harbor Area Schools.
“Educators have children 1,098 hours a school year. There’s 7,662 hours outside of that 1,098,” he said after touring third grade classrooms at International Academy at Hull on Territorial Road in Benton Township. “... When you think about it, that 1,098 hours is only 12.5 percent out of the year. What we need substantially, not only do we need to improve our schools across the state, across the country, but we also need to improve those connections with community in support of our young people.”
Rice said he and Bill Pearson, director of the Office of Partnership Districts at the Michigan Department of Education, were visiting because they want a strong partnership with the school district.
“We’re working closely with Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson (and) members of her staff to learn more about the challenges of the school, the community, and to see how we can effectively partner with the schools,” he said.
Along with Hull, Rice and Pearson visited Benton Harbor High School and the Arts & Communications Academy, the district’s middle school.
The future of the high school has been under a cloud since May 24, when state officials proposed that the high school be closed in 2020 or the entire school district could be closed.
Benton Harbor school board trustees have rejected all plans in which the high school would be closed and are currently working with state officials to create an advisory board to develop an operating plan to move the district forward.
Pearson said he plans to be on the advisory board and came to Benton Harbor to listen and learn.
“I would like to be involved in the buildings and get some ideas about what I might be able to bring to the table, what the needs are in Benton Harbor and what direction we might want to head,” he said.
He said the high school students they spoke with gave them a lot of good ideas.
Pearson said he hopes that the advisory board will start meeting by the end of October.
“That’s our plan,” he said. “The Benton Harbor board is getting their information set and are deciding what they want to do.”
The school board next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a work session, with the regular meeting following a week later. Both meetings will be at the high school.
Pearson said it is unfortunate that Benton Harbor school board President Stephen Mitchell died last week.
“I liked Steve a lot. He brought a lot to our conversations,” Pearson said.
Rice said Mitchell will be missed.
“The district has had its challenges,” he said. “This is another one. I know the community is resilient enough to work through this. But it is a tremendous sadness.”
