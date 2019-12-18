WATERVLIET — Watervliet Township trustees learned Monday evening that the township’s recent request for a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources – aimed at helping develop the site known as Airport Park – was not approved.
The township’s $300,000 park-development proposal had envisioned Watervliet Township putting up $150,000, with the DNR grant providing a matching amount. The township some time ago set aside land for the park, consisting of about 3.5 acres near the township hall and Watervliet Municipal Airport.
The grant request, filed in autumn of this year, would have helped pay for a public-accessible building on the site, plus public restrooms, noted Township Treasurer Patt Bambrick. But the DNR recently notified township officials, she said, that “we did not receive” the requested funds.
“We can re-apply next year” for a similar grant, she noted in a post-meeting interview.
Because the park plan has received substantial public support, said Supervisor Dan Hutchins, the township’s budget committee will also examine other options, including whether to possibly proceed with the development without the hoped-for state funding. A decision on that review, he said, will likely come in “March or April.”
Separately, Hutchins informed trustees that the township’s public works operator, David Pudell, is retiring later this month. He’ll be succeeded in that full-time position by Al Bodfish.
Monday’s meeting was the first to include newly named Trustee Glenn Giannetti. Giannetti was named to the board in November, to fill the vacancy created by the surprise resignation of Matthew Clay.