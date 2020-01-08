BENTON HARBOR — Several buildings owned by Benton Harbor Area Schools will be professionally evaluated in the next two weeks, with the Michigan Department of Treasury paying the bill.
Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, who chairs the BHAS Community Engagement Advisory Committee, said after Monday’s meeting that one of the subcommittees is looking into the condition of the district’s buildings and grounds.
“Because it’s such a technical area, we really felt a need to have someone work with us putting together that part of the assessment,” she said.
Plante Moran Cresa was hired to evaluate the 10 buildings the school district is using. Paul Wills, a partner with the company, said his team will have a rough draft ready in time for the committee’s work session on Jan. 23. He said that draft will include the condition of the buildings and will prioritize building needs.
“Where are those critical needs that need to be taken care of immediately,” he said. “If a roof is leaking, that’s something we would consider to be immediate.”
He said the report will include estimates on how much it would cost to fix the buildings.
Some committee members asked if he could also evaluate some of the buildings not being used.
Wills said that can be done, but it is usually expensive. If a building has been vacant for two years, he said the state requires it to be brought up to code, which is usually cost prohibitive.
He said his team can provide options, such as demolition costs and the cost for redevelopment.
The advisory committee was created in October by the school district and the state’s Department of Treasury and Department of Education as a way to put together an assessment of the school district by the end of January and create a viable operating plan by the end of March.
State officials suggested last May that Benton Harbor High School be closed at the end of the current school year to help the district with its high debt and decreasing enrollment and test scores. But after almost three months of tense negotiations, state officials hit the reset button and offered to help form and pay for the advisory committee.
Parker said four subcommittees have been meeting regularly to prepare their part of the assessment report. Committee members will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 23 for a work session to put the report together.
“The assessment report will be a compilation based on the work that the subcommittees have done,” she said. “But in order to get to that final report, there’s a need to really evaluate the subcommittee reports in more detail to identify areas where there’s some correlation between one subcommittee and another to get those issues resolved.”
If the high school’s library is unavailable for the meeting, she said they will find another location.
Parker said she is uncertain if the assessment report will be released when it is done, because it is part of the larger report that is due in March.
School board trustees have signed three agreements with the Department of Treasury and/or MDE since 2014 due to the district’s high debt and students’ persistently low scores on state standardized testing. During that time, the district’s debt rose from $15.5 million to $18.4 million.
The last of those agreements was dissolved on June 30 due to changes in state law.
