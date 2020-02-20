2-20 House falling1.jpg

The deck of Bruce Smothers’ house on Notre Dame Avenue in Stevensville, shown here Wednesday, has already fallen into Lake Michigan. He decided to tear it down before the entire house fell into the lake.

 Louise Wrege / HP staff

STEVENSVILLE — Bruce Smothers of Stevensville saw his dream of retiring in a house overlooking Lake Michigan torn down Wednesday.

But he’s not letting it bring his spirits down.

2-20 House falling2.jpg

A backhoe on Wednesday takes apart Smolders’ home piece by piece. Demolition is expected to conclude today.

