STEVENSVILLE — Dogs will soon take over part of Hickory Creek Park off John Beers Road in Stevensville.
All of the money has been raised to create the Hickory Creek Bark Park.
In fact, Treasurer Barbi Hoge told village trustees Wednesday that the required $8,000 was raised by May, but she wasn’t certain if the village needed to obtain a permit from the state due to the dog park’s proximity to Hickory Creek.
After four months of waiting, she said officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy finally got back with her to say that no permit was required.
She said village officials are meeting with the fence contractor Tuesday to come up with a plan. The park is expected to be ready for the dogs later this fall.
Hoge said the village is still accepting donations for other improvements trustees want to make to the park, including a pavilion, kayak launch and new playground equipment.
People can donate money by going to Stevensville website at www.villageofstevensville.us, clicking on “Departments,” clicking on “Parks” and then following the provided link. A link to the village’s parks plan can also be found on that page.
In other park business, trustees approved paying $1,269 for two picnic tables that meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act to be placed at the corner of Kimmel Street and St. Joseph Avenue, across the street from the village hall. Last month, they approved for that same corner spending $3,647 for an outdoor water fountain that includes a bottle refill area and a pet fountain to be placed.
The picnic tables and fountain will be near two benches installed in the fall of 2017 to honor two men who died while doing their jobs on July 11, 2016, at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph – Joseph Zangaro, head of security, and courtroom bailiff Ronald Kienzle.
Trustees also approved placing a new sign at the Jung Memorial Nature Area, which is across John Beers Road from Hickory Creek Park.
