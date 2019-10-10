STEVENSVILLE — Workers started erecting the fence at the future Hickory Creek Bark Park earlier this week, with an opening date slated for Oct. 21, Stevensville Treasurer Barbi Hoge said Wednesday.
“All the poles are in,” she said. “We’re hoping they will complete the fence next week.”
She said the signage and waste stations should arrive soon for the park, which is off John Beers Road in Stevensville. She said the opening may have to be delayed if there is bad weather.
“I’m super excited,” she said. “We’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback about the park.”
Village President Steve Slavicek said a lot of people have been asking him when the park will be done.
“We have a lot of dog lovers out there who will enjoy this park immensely,” he said. “It’ll be fun.”
The village is still accepting donations for other improvements that trustees want to make to the park, including a pavilion, kayak launch and new playground equipment.
People can donate money by going to Stevensville’s website at www.villageofstevensville.us, clicking on “Departments,” clicking on “Parks” and then following the provided link. A link to the village’s parks plan can also be found on that page.
Wednesday’s village meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum. Officials said they don’t plan to schedule a make-up meeting.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the village hall at 5768 St. Joseph Ave.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege