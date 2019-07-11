Street closures, parking restrictions this weekend

ST. JOSEPH — Those wanting to attend the Krasl Art Fair this weekend should be prepared for street closings and parking restrictions, police say.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker reported Wednesday that festival goers are encouraged to take advantage of shuttle buses because of various closures.
The shuttle buses will be at Kelley’s Bowl, on Cleveland Drive at Lakeshore Drive, and the Renaissance Business Center, off Momany Drive.
Starting 1 p.m Friday through Sunday night, Lake Boulevard from Ship Street to Park Street will be closed, along with the west half of the 500 block of Broad Street and Elm Street. City parking lot No. 5, just north of the Curious Kids Museum will also be closed.
From early Saturday morning to Sunday night, city parking lot No. 1, at the northeast corner of Broad Street and Lake Boulevard, will be closed for handicap parking and sponsors of the festival.
Other parking lots will be closed Saturday and Sunday morning for artists, and then open at 10 a.m. both days for general parking. Those lots are lot No. 3, at the corner of Ship Street and Lake Boulevard; lot No. 7, at the northeast corner of State Street and Elm Street; and lot No. 4, at the northwest corner State Street and Elm Street. This also includes the eastern half of the 500 block of Elm Street.
Festival neighborhood no parking zones will take place Saturday and Sunday. The zone is bordered by Broad Street to the north, Sutherland Avenue and Hoyt Street to the south, Lake Boulevard to the west and Wayne Street to the east.
Streets running north and south will have no parking on the east side. East and west streets will have no parking on the south side.
In addition, on the east side of Lions Park Drive, Market Street, Pearl Street and 1st, 2nd and 3rd streets will have no parking on the north side. The west side of Lions Park Drive will have no parking on the south side.
Police will suspend two and three hour parking enforcement Friday through Sunday.