ST. JOSEPH — Yes, Box Factory for the Arts supporters, there is a Santa Claus.
Since the financially struggling institution put out an appeal for donations in November, more than $50,000 has been received, and several new office tenants have signed on to bring in additional revenue.
“The late Heartha Whitlow always said when the Box Factory faced financial worries, angels appeared to help us through the rough times,” said Judy Sokolowski, president of the board of directors of Berrien Artist Guild. “It appears a lot of angels are wanting to help us right now and we are very grateful.”
The arts center, which opened in 1995, has seen its expenses increase, while losing revenue from its vacant office spaces. The guild sent out an appeal in November asking for donations to keep the lights on and the doors open.
In response, the family of the late V. Jean Gast provided a donation of $15,000 to the Box Factory in memory of their mother, who was a founding member of the Berrien Artist Guild in 1962. The organization also received a $25,000 challenge grant from the Frederick S. Upton Foundation for repairs to the building’s roof.
Both grants required matching funds. To date, they have received $28,234 to match the Gast contribution, and $22,299 to match the Upton Foundation grant. This includes a $10,000 “For Good” grant from the Berrien Community Foundation to help match the Upton Foundation grant for the roof repair.
Other donations have ranged from $10 to $2,500. Someone even left a St. Christopher’s medal in the donation box.
One of those donors is Jamie Beer, of St. Joseph, who chipped in $300.
“It’s such a big part of the community,” Beer said. “We need a space for the next generation of artists, and the generation after that.”
Beer recalled attending exhibitions and performances, often with her children, that were free and close to home.
“It’s been like watching a garden grow, how it has evolved,” Beer said.
Another angel is Dana Whitlow, son of Heartha Whitlow, who has a gallery named for her at the Box.
“Long live the Box Factory!” Whitlow, who lives in Texas, wrote in the letter that came with the contribution.
Bob Williams, a former guild president who maintains a studio at the Box, said the outpouring of support has been “amazing. I didn’t know there were people out there like that.”
The Box recently hosted a concert by the doo-wop group The Spaniels, “and the place was packed,” Sokolowski said. Around $100 in contributions were received just on that one night.
“Everybody wants us to succeed,” Sokolowski said.
Along with the monetary donations, the Box has signed up five new tenants for its third floor, and another is ready to sign. The Box Factory took a hit when Fathom Works advertising moved, and they have been looking for someone to fill the 7,800 square feet of space.
Mark Schreiber, who describes himself as a “struggling artist” after a long business career, has rented studio space since October.
A place such as the Box Factory has a practical, as well as an aesthetic, impact, he offered.
“Arts are what drives business in the community,” Schreiber said.
That impact was recognized by a $2,500 contribution from the Southwest Michigan Tourist Council.
The contributions and new rentals will go a long way to putting the Box back on its feet, but the crisis isn’t over.
Some staff had to be laid off, and hours will be cut, with the Box to be closed on Mondays as well as Sundays, and it will be open from noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, along with special events. Members of the executive board are stepping up to fill the staff positions and keep programming going, Sokolowski said. The annual members’ exhibit has been extended until Feb. 29.
The board’s fundraising committee will be meeting to come up with a long-term strategy for financial stability, Sokolowski said.
She is confident that the community will continue to sustain the Box Factory.
“We can see hope at the end of the tunnel,” Sokolowski said. “I believe in the goodness of people, and they are going to come forth.”
Donations can be sent to The Box Factory for the Arts, 1101 Broad St., St. Joseph, MI 49085 or online with PayPal at www.boxfactoryforthearts.org. For more information, contact Judy Sokolowski at jasoko@sbcglobal.net, or by phone at 269-757-7181.
Those interested in looking at office space can contact Jenny Waters at Jenny@boxfactoryforthearts.org.
