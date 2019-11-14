Subdivision gets its groove back

SOUTH HAVEN — A housing development that languished during the Great Recession is now beginning to take shape again.
Grand Rapids developer Matthew O’Connor is in the process of building four new single-family homes as part of the first phase of Trailside, a planned unit development on the city’s south side.
Formerly called Everett Park, the development sits on 22 acres of land that once was home to the former National Motors Company and Everett Piano Company.
The original developer and owner of the site envisioned a large-scale residential and commercial planned unit development consisting of 49 senior apartments, 36 single-family homes, 25 duplexes and 66 condominium units.
That was 13 years ago. By 2008, only two homes, a clubhouse and a pool had been constructed as part of the first phase of the development.
“The recession of 2008 and subsequent housing market crash halted all future development in this PUD. The site has remained open ever since,” Bradley Kotrba of Williams & Works engineers, surveyors and planners, wrote in a report earlier this month to the South Haven Planning Commission.
But construction of homes resumed this summer when O’Connor purchased the property and began building and marketing the new homes. All of the new homes are located in phase 1, next to the two existing homes, clubhouse and pool on Cable Street.
Baumann Builders of Holland has completed the first new home at the corner of St. Joseph and Cable streets and is finishing up two more on Cable Street. Land is available for a fourth one that when constructed will sit at the corner of Cable and Everett Parkway. The homes are priced between $300,000 and $400,000.
When the four homes sell, O’Connor has his sights set on building four more single-family dwellings along Everett Parkway.
But before he can do so he needed the OK from the planning commission to amend the original PUD, something planners did at their Nov. 7 meeting.
Approved in 2006, the original PUD for Everett Park’s first phase called for the development of four duplex units along Everett Parkway.
Because the lack of affordable housing in South Haven has become an issue lately, some planners thought it might be better for O’Connor to build four duplex units, rather than four single-family detached homes.
“Maybe duplexes could be sold for say $200,000,” planner Clark Gruber said.
“This is a 10-year-old site plan,” O’Connor countered. “Through market research it would be better for single-family homes.”
Although planners went ahead and amended the PUDs first phase, the remaining five phases of the development have not changed, according to Assistant City Manager Kate Hosier.
“He (O’Connor) wanted to get homes started right away,” she told planners. “The building envelope hasn’t changed.”