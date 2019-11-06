EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire school district officials want people to know that the district’s drinking water is safe. Last week, Berrien County Health Department officials announced that elevated levels of lead had been found in the water in one of nine homes recently tested.
Superintendent Ann Shell said this week that the district already uses water filters that reduce lead particulates on school drinking fountains. She noted that the district is ready to have its water tested after the recent discovery, but she and other officials believe the water is safe to drink.
Shell said the district is ready in that it has the schematics and analysis in place showing where water is to be tested in preparation for any further water testing by the county or state.
The school board held its monthly work session Monday to hear reports and updates from district administrators and principals. Board members will hold their next meeting Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the high school media center.
A letter sent out from the health department to Eau Claire school families said that the department is working with the district as well as the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to test for lead in drinking water inside the Eau Claire schools as soon as possible.
“In the meantime, water filters that are certified to reduce lead partculates in drinking water have been and will continue to be in use in all school building drinking fountains,” the letter stated.
The department raised the alarm about possible lead in Eau Claire drinking water last week. Officials reported that recent routine compliance testing by the village of tap water in nine homes found lead levels above the action level of 15 parts per billion in one home.
That finding triggered the health department to recommend that precautionary actions be taken. The health department is providing education on lead and health, as well as offering lead-reducing water filters to village residents who are pregnant, have children in the home or are in need.
The health department reported that the village does not have lead water mains or lead service lines. They noted, however, that lead can enter drinking water when it has contact with lead pipes, solder, fixtures or faucets and interior plumbing.
The letter sent out by the health department to Eau Claire parents also noted that lead exposure from drinking water accounts for only a small portion of the potential sources for lead. Other sources include lead paint dust, paint chips and soil contaminated with lead.