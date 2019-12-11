BENTON HARBOR — The two finalists for the Benton Harbor Area Schools superintendent position will be interviewed by several groups of people over several hours Monday.
The process will start at 1:30 p.m., with the finalists taking turns being interviewed by students, administrative staff and teachers at Benton Harbor High School, board President Joseph Taylor said Tuesday during the school board meeting.
At 6 p.m., he said the school board trustees will meet, talk with the groups that interviewed the finalists and possibly ask more of their own questions.
Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson is one of the finalists, along with Andrae Townsel, who is the assistant superintendent of support services with Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich.
Robinson was named interim superintendent after former Superintendent/ CEO Bob Herrera resigned on June 10. She was previously the assistant superintendent. This is at least the third time she has served as the interim superintendent.
Taylor said he expects the trustees to make a selection that same night.
