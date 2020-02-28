Steve Meridy Sr. demands justice during a news conference Thursday for his son, St. Joseph High School senior Steve Meridy Jr., 18, second from right. His son was allegedly assaulted Feb. 20 by Chris Glisson, a former site coordinator at the school for the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor. The club fired Glisson shortly after the incident. About 30 family and friends gathered in support at Abundant Life Church of God in Christ in Benton Harbor. Pictured on the right is Pastor Duane Seats, who is also a Benton Harbor city commissioner.
BENTON HARBOR — “We demand justice,” was a recurring theme Thursday as family and friends showed support for a St. Joseph High School senior who was allegedly assaulted at the school Feb. 20.
Supporters claim Steve Meridy Jr., 18, was verbally threatened and then choked by Chris Glisson, a former site coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor at the high school. The club fired Glisson shortly after the incident, but at this point there has been no arrest.