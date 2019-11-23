Southwest Michigan communities continued to see a drop in unemployment in October.
According to the state’s Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, several trends including the return to full staffing in education and the continued seasonal job declines in leisure and hospitality led to a slight decrease in unemployment.
Counties that heavily rely on automotive manufacturing – such as Hillsdale, Lenawee and St. Joseph counties – saw substantial October unemployment rate advances due to the UAW auto strike at GM.
However, rates remained stable in the counties not affected by the strike.
Allegan County’s unemployment rate decreased from 2.8 percent in September to 2.4 percent in October, Cass County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.9 percent to 3.7 percent, and Berrien County saw its jobless rate decrease from 3.5 percent to 3.1 percent.
The Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties region saw its combined unemployment drop from 3.4 percent to 3.1 percent.
Overall, Michigan finished October with a drop from 3.7 percent to a 3.5 percent jobless rate.
Out of Michigan’s 83 counties, Berrien County had the 19th lowest unemployment rate, with Cass coming in at 39th and Van Buren landing at 32nd in the state. Ottawa County had the lowest rate at 2.3 percent, while Oscoda County was the highest at 6.4 percent.
A look at Berrien jobs
Total non-farm payroll jobs in Berrien County remained unchanged in October at a total of 63,800.
A seasonal job drop of 600 in leisure and hospitality was offset by employment advancements in private and public education, professional and business services, manufacturing, and trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities.
Over the year, jobs in Berrien County continued to advance by 1,200 positions. Employment in most major industry sectors improved or remained unchanged, with the exception of leisure and hospitality.
Manufacturing has added positions since October 2018. Government, professional and business services employment improved by 200 each.
Manufacturing jobs in Berrien County have steadily improved every year for five straight years from 2011 to 2016 to about 13,200, before inching down in October 2017 and 2018.
Manufacturing jobs through the first 10 months of 2019 were about 300 above last year’s levels.
