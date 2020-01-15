SOUTH HAVEN — Laine Ridley doesn’t mind getting dirty.
Unlike a lot of kids his age, the 14-year-old homeschooled student would rather spend his free time over a hot coal fire pounding metal instead of playing video games.
Ridley is one of the few in the area who have learned the ancient trade of blacksmithing. Once an essential and needed occupation, blacksmithing is more of an art today that most would rather watch than learn.
“Laine hung around the blacksmith shop at the Flywheelers on a couple of different days,” recalls Ted Guimond, who volunteers as the Michigan Flywheelers Museum’s blacksmith. “His mother told me about the Berrien Springs Homeschool Partnership and I ended up teaching classes on blacksmithing there.”
Guimond, a retired school teacher, often invites kids into the museum’s forge, bundles them up with gloves and apron and hands them a hammer.
“When I see a youngster who is more interested in watching me than doing what their friends want to do, I invite them in,” said Guimond. “More often than not, they are hooked by then.”
That’s exactly how it happened with Laine. After Guimond had him pound out a letter opener that he says he will keep forever, he was intrigued.
“I always spent time at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum as a kid watching Ted in the blacksmith shop and I always wanted to try it for myself, “ Laine said. “When I was old enough, Ted offered me lessons. I’ve been doing it now for three years, since I was 11.”
After close to 90 hours of class time, Laine has developed into quite an craftsman.
“His strength, accuracy and the quality of finish has improved over time,” said Guimond. “He’s a very mellow kid and takes instruction well. He listens, tries it and then has suggestions.”
Some of the items Laine has created include hooks, hangers, bottle openers and even hinges and latches to use on his own shop.
“My dad and I built my blacksmith shop,” Laine said. “It’s at our home in Casco Township. I have a propane forge and a coal forge.”
Luckily, Laine has plenty of support for his hobby from his family.
“He’s definitely proven he’s devoted to it, so it’s cool to see him get his shop,” his mother Rachel Ridley said.
This past year, the ninth-grader took his skill to the next level after completing a project from start to finish.
“The Independent Blacksmithing class I did was with Ted as well,” he said. “It was focused on me planning and preparing my own projects instead of Ted doing that for me.”
The teenager is gaining business skills as well. Like his parents who operate Ridley Family Sugar Farm, he sells what he makes at the Glenn Community Center Markets and in the family’s farm store.
“In the next year I plan to open a store on Etsy.com and I also hope to attend more markets as I get older,” he said. “I enjoy blacksmithing a lot so I plan to continue.”
Teaching a young person blacksmithing makes one older blacksmith very happy.
“I’m living the dream,” admits Guimond who taught nine blacksmith classes last year. “I taught school for 32 years. Now I’m in my happy place. I get to teach (blacksmith classes) and I love blacksmithing.”
For Laine, the hobby is as much about its past as it is about the skill.
“Blacksmithing just always looked fun to me,” he added. “I enjoy the actual work involved but more than that I like the history involved with the skill.”