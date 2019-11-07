SOUTH HAVEN — With the U.S. census coming up next year, the Census Bureau is looking to recruit 500 temporary workers to visit the homes of Van Buren County individuals who do not complete and return their census questionnaire.
They will be part of the army of 500,000 temporary census takers across the country.
“These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census,” said Charmine C. Yates of the U.S. Census Bureau. “The U.S. Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process.”
The Census Bureau will host a job recruitment meeting from 4-6 p.m. this Monday at South Haven Library, 314 Broadway Ave. People who are chosen to be census takers will find out in January and February of 2020, and will undergo training sessions in March, April and May.
“Applying now to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities,” Yates said. In the spring of 2020, the Census Bureau will launch the largest 2020 Census field operation, known as Nonresponse Follow-up, Census Takers will knock on doors to follow up with households that have not responded to the census questionnaire.
Census forms will arrive at homes throughout America around April 1. Yates said filling out the forms is important, as census data helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year. Results also are used to determine how many seats in Congress each state receives.
When people respond to the census, answers are kept private and are used only to produce statistics. By law, the Census Bureau must protect answers they are given and keep them confidential. The law ensures that private information is not published and that answers cannot be used against respondents by any government agency or court.
Questions that will be asked on the 2020 census include:
• How many people are living or staying in the home on April 1, 2020? Responses provide an accurate account of the entire U.S. population and ensures people are counted according to where they live on Census Day.
• Is the home owned or rented? Responses help produce statistics about homeownership and renting. The rate of homeownership serves as one indicator of the nation’s economy.
• What is the sex of each person in the home? Responses create statistics about males and females that can be used in planning and funding government programs.
• What is the age of each person in the home? The Bureau creates statistics to better understand the size and characteristics of different age groups. Agencies use this data to plan and fund government programs that support specific age groups, including children and older adults.
• What is the race of each person in the home? Responses create statistics about race, plus provide other statistics by racial groups. The data helps federal agencies monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions.
• Is the person in the home of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin? Responses are needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
• What is the relationship of each person in a home? Responses allow the Census Bureau to create estimates about families, households and other groups. Data is used in planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone.