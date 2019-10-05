Tenants displaced by fire at Bridgman apartments

BRIDGMAN — A Bridgman resident whose apartment building caught fire Thursday must feel like she has nine lives – thanks to her cat.
Agnes Kovach, a resident of Sunset Landing Apartments, at 9587 Red Arrow Highway, said her Egyptian Mau, Prince, woke her up from an afternoon nap just before the smoke alarms starting going off around 4 p.m.
There were no injuries from the fire, but Kovach and tenants in the other 58 apartments were temporarily displaced.
Koach, who lives on the second floor, said the fire struck the third and top floor on the building’s south side. There wasn’t a lot of smoke while she was still inside, she said.
“I ran upstairs and knocked on a few people’s doors. … Just as I got out I noticed the smoke was at that end,” she said.
Fire department officials were inspecting the building Friday morning to assess when residents could re-enter.
The Bridgman Police Department posted “A BIG thank you to everyone that helped” at the Sunset Landing Apartments fire on its Facebook page.
“Harbor Country Mission really came through with water, food & the use of their building so the Red Cross could set up to help those needing shelter. More than 50 residents and pets have been displaced for the time being, but thankfully, no injuries were reported,” the post continued.
People on the scene Friday morning said Harbor Country Mission, which has a warehouse across the street, fed those evacuated from the blaze with pizzas from the nearby D’Agostino’s Navajo Bar and Grille.
Mary Westgate, of the American Red Cross, said about 10 residents of the apartments spent the night at a shelter set up inside Lake Township Hall.
Kovach said she spent about three hours at the HCM facility before going to the Lake Township Hall shelter.
Officials did not return phone calls Friday seeking information about the cause of the fire, or the extent of the damage.