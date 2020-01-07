BARODA — Baroda Village Council President Bob Getz on Monday bounced Trustee Mike Price off the council’s personnel committee, saying that Price has a conflict of interest because his wife, Christina, is Baroda township clerk.
The action followed a long and sometimes chippy discussion of who owns and is responsible for the marquee sign outside the Baroda Municipal Building. Mike Price said the village is “wasting taxpayers’ money” by involving the village’s lawyer, and Getz at that point gaveled him down.
Getz said the Prices had talked with Diane Mensinger, Berrien County chief deputy clerk and a former Baroda Village clerk, charging him with violating the Michigan Open Meetings Act through taking council votes by phone, and spending money illegally.
“I’ve been president for 18 years and I know what’s legal and what isn’t,” Getz said. Besides, he said, he had talked with the lawyer about the expenditure in question – a $250 “donation” to Stevensville in exchange for use of one of its trucks – and the lawyer said it was OK “as long as we received a service.”
“All I know is I’m getting tired of being accused of acting illegally,” Getz said.
Asked after the meeting about taking Mike Price off the personnel committee, Getz said, “Well, it seems that whatever we talk about gets back to his wife, which is fine, if she was just his wife, but being the township clerk, it appears to be a conflict of interest, so that’s why. The personnel committee deals with evaluations and all that kind of thing, and that needs to stay between the personnel committee and the employees.”
Mike Price after the meeting declined to comment. Christina Price said she had talked with Mensinger, but that took place at a Berrien County Clerks Association meeting and that she had not contacted Mensinger to talk about Baroda.
“We’re only trying to do what’s right,” Christina Price said.
The upshot of the marquee sign discussion is that the township owns the sign but the Baroda Township Fire Department will operate it.
Christina Price and Baroda Township Trustee David Wolf were at the village meeting to discuss a joint ordinance about Knox Boxes. Those are locked boxes with keys to commercial buildings that firefighters can use in an emergency.
The Baroda Township Board had approved the concept, but wanted to coordinate any ordinance with the village council. Wolf and Getz agreed that the ordinance should only affect new construction and businesses that spend $20,000 or more on remodeling.
In other matters, the council got a report from Wightman, its engineering consultant, about tests on the village’s sewer lines.
Engineer Mary Nykamp said the village’s sewer lagoons are operating well, but tests show the “loading” of materials in sewage going into the lagoons is higher than it should be. She said Wightman will discuss the report with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, which will likely ask for another round of tests to confirm the results.
There is no obvious place where too many materials are going into the system, Nykamp said. “We certainly don’t have a single point user that’s the culprit,” said Steve Carlisle, also a Wightman engineer.