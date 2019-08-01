56th Blueberry Festival planned for Aug. 8-11

SOUTH HAVEN — Here’s a game people can try while attending the National Blueberry Festival: Try saying “South Haven’s Sesquicentennial” three times in a row without stuttering.
Now try saying it with a bunch of blueberries in your mouth.
Of course, that won’t be a game played during the festival, Aug. 8-11, but plenty of other fun and games are being planned as part of festival’s celebration of South Haven’s year-long 150th anniversary.
“We have some special events planned that will be fun as we recall South Haven’s past,” said Megan Cairns, festival director. “This is the festival’s 56th year. We’ve been around for a third of South Haven’s entire formal existence. So we want to definitely celebrate that.
One of the first sesquicentennial-related events will occur Thursday, Aug. 8, when snippets of the town’s long history will begin to be recounted with a hint of humor during the festival’s opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
“We’ll take a fun look at the years of farming and farm culture in the area,” Cairns said. The look back will give way to the festival’s first mainstage entertainment act, the high-energy pop band, Blue Water Kings.
Sometime during Thursday’s entertainment, Clementine’s restaurant will host the first of its three “Blueberry Blow Outs.”
“Throughout all three throwback nights, Clementine’s will be providing excitement by shooting off 150 blue ping pong balls out a canon, provided by Stokes’ Blueberries,” Cairns said. “Each night, five lucky people who catch the winning ball will receive a free stack of onion rings – one of the restaurant’s most popular appetizers.
On Friday South Haven’s maritime history will be relived when Patrick and Tara Miller of the South Haven Yacht Club share stories about the local boating industry, including the yacht club, which was established in 1939. Afterward, entertainment will include music by the Slim Gypsy Band, from St. Joseph and The Dweebs, from Wisconsin.
The grand finale 150th anniversary throwback night will be Friday when the festival hosts a beard competition, titled “Brothers of the Brush Unite.”
Named for a group of men who grew beards as part of South Haven’s centennial celebration in 1969, the contest will take place at 7:15 p.m., Saturday, between music sets by The OTC Band and Bruno Mars tribute act.
“No registration is necessary, just some preparation on your part ... namely growing a beard,” Cairns said. The winner of the contest will receive a trophy signed by a few of the original Brothers of the Brush. “
Don’t like growing facial hair? Not to worry. There’s even a category for the best false beard.
There actually was a little more to the Brothers of the Brush than some people may realize. In 1969, the centennial committee decided to try and have men grow beards to resemble ones worn by men in 1869.
So they came up with a fun event called Brothers of the Brush.
“If you didn’t have a beard, you got thrown in jail,” recalled Jerry Gruber, who helped organize the centennial celebration.
Those who couldn’t grow facial hair had to at least wear a Brother of the Brush pin and wear it at all times while downtown or also risk begin thrown in jail by women dressed as Keystone Cops.
“They would literally put you in a jail cell where you would plead your case before the presiding judge,” Cairns said. “That was such a great memory that 50 years later people are still talking about.”
Quite a few other events will take place during the four-day festival.
The festival features free evening concerts at Riverfront Park, free daytime concerts at the Huron Street pavilion, a 5K race that attracts 1,000 runners each year, a parade, children’s activities, blueberry pie eating contests for adults and kids, the Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, pancake breakfasts, a fish boil, blueberry pie social and a market, downtown, where people can purchase blueberry products.
Festival schedule
Thursday, Aug. 8
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Farm Day. Tour of blueberry farms throughout the South Haven area. Stamp book/map and buckets available at the festival office, 1301 M-43 Hwy.
4 p.m.-10 p.m. — Beer and wine tent opens, Riverfront Park
5 p.m.— Opening ceremony, Riverfront Park
5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Blueberry pie and ice cream social, Huron Street pavilion
5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. — Blueberry Festival Youth Pageant, Riverfront Park
6 p.m. — Harvest Toast, Huron Street pavilion
7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. — Bluewater Kings Band in concert, Riverfront Park
Friday, Aug. 9
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — AAUW used book sale, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. A fundraiser for the American Association of University Women’s scholarship program.
9 a.m.-noon — Pickle ball challenge, Huron Street pavilion
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Blueberry Central market opens, Huron Street pavilion
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. — Meijer Kids Day activities, Riverfront Park
11 a.m.-dusk — Kid Zone carnival rides, Water Street
12:30 p.m. — Foundry Hall entertainment, Huron Street pavilion, hosted by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization
2 p.m. — Foundry Hall entertainment, Huron Street pavilion, hosted by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization
3 p.m.-7 p.m. — Blueberry Festival 5K run/walk registration, South Side Marina
3:30 p.m. — Foundry Hall entertainment, Huron Street pavilion, hosted by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization
4 p.m.-8 p.m. — Blueberry Bark-B-Que dinner, Huron Street pavilion. Fundraiser for Al-Van Humane Society
3:30 p.m.-10 p.m. — Beer and wine tent opens
4:30 p.m.-9 p.m. — Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park
5 p.m.-10 p.m. — Friday night entertainment featuring Slim Gypsy Baggage and The Dweebs, Riverfront Park
9 p.m.-11 p.m. — Blueberry Festival s’mores at the fire pit, Victoria Resort and Bed & Breakfast, 241 Oak St.
Saturday, Aug. 10
6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m. — 5K late registration, Riverfront Park
8 a.m. — National Blueberry Festival 5K and 10K run/walk, Eagle and Kalamazoo streets.
8 a.m.-noon — Kiwanis blueberry pancake breakfast, Huron Street pavilion. A fundraiser for the South Haven Kiwanis club.
9 a.m.-noon — Kids soccer clinic, Kids Corner playground
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — AAUW Used Book Sale, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. A fundraiser for the AAUW.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Blueberry Central Market, Huron Street pavilion
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, Stanley Johnston Park
11 a.m. — National Blueberry Festival parade, downtown
11 a.m.-dusk — Kid Zone carnival rides, Water Street
Noon — Foundry Hall entertainment, Huron Street pavilion, hosted by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization
1:30 p.m. — Foundry Hall entertainment, Huron Street pavilion, hosted by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization
2 p.m. — Kids blueberry pie eating contest, for ages 5-12, Riverfront Park
2:30 p.m. — Foundry Hall entertainment, Huron Street pavilion, hosted by Foundry Hall cultural arts organization
3:30 p.m. — Adult blueberry pie eating contest, Riverfront Park
3:30 p.m.-11 p.m. — Beer and wine tent opens, Riverfront Park
4 p.m. — Steelheaders fish boil, Huron Street pavilion
5 p.m.-10 p.m. — Entertainment featuring the OTC Band and Earth to Mars: the Bruno Mars Experience, Riverfront Park
7:15 p.m. — Brothers of the Brush Unite beard competition, Riverfront Park
9 p.m.-11 p.m. — Blueberry Festival s’mores at the fire pit, Victoria Resort, 241 Oak St.
Sunday, Aug. 11
7 a.m.-noon — Rotary Club pancake breakfast and classic car show, South Haven Regional Airport, 73020 County Road 380
7 a.m.-noon — Airport Fly-in, South Haven Regional Airport, 73020 County Road 380
8 a.m.-noon — Kiwanis blueberry pancake breakfast, Huron Street pavilion
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Sand sculpture contest, North Beach
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Bobby Walker basketball tournament, Elkenburg Park
10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. — deBest lawn tractor pull, Water Street
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Blueberry Central Market, Huron Street pavilion
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, Stanley Johnston Park
Noon and 1 p.m. — Free entertainment, Huron Street pavilion