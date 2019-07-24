CASSOPOLIS — A lot has changed in the last 160-plus years since the first Cass County Fair, but the emphasis on highlighting the area’s youth and agricultural heritage remains. The 168th annual Cass County Fair opens this Sunday, July 28 and will run through Saturday, Aug. 3.
What began in 1851 as a one-day event is now a seven-day fair and festival at the county fairgrounds on North O’Keefe Street off of M-62 in Cassopolis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. General admission is $7 per person with children 5 and under admitted free. There is a $2 admission charge for children ages 6-12.
People can once again buy tickets online for grandstand entertainment or call ahead and reserve tickets for grandstand shows. The fair’s website is www.mycasscountyfair.com and contains event, ticket and admission price information.
This year’s theme is “Twas the Night Before Fair … and All Through the Barns,” fair office employee Nicole Linton said. She reported that an estimated 1,500 youth are expected to show animals and present still exhibits during fair week.
The Cass fair is a youth fair in that young people do not have to belong to a 4-H club to participate in the fair. While participants are primarily from Cass County, children and youth from nearby counties including Elkhart and St. Joseph counties in Indiana can take part if they belong to a Cass County 4-H or Future Farmers of America club, she said.
New to this year’s fair is the bump and run demolition derby, to take place Thursday, Aug. 1. Linton said motor sports will be the focus for nearly all of the fair’s evening entertainment. The exception is Monday when the evening entertainment will be the Super Kickers Rodeo, with special music guest DeWayne Spaw at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.
Back for a second year is the Handi-Capable Day on Thursday, Aug. 1. People of all ages with any handicap can pre-register for the day which includes a free lunch, T-shirt and two hours of rides. People can call 445-8265 or email casscountyfair@gmail.com.
Pre-fair activities get underway this Friday with dog agility and light horse driving competitions starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s events include still and non-livestock exhibit entries during the day, and the king and queen, prince and princess contests at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.
The fair officially gets underway Sunday with the opening ceremonies and parade at 5 p.m. followed by the street legal pickup and semi tractor pull at 7 p.m. The draft horse pulls start earlier that day at 12 p.m.
Monday is Veterans Day, with veterans admitted free. Besides the rodeo and musical guest mentioned above, the draft horse pull will be at 7 p.m. Monday. Tuesday is Kiddies Day, with children 6-12 getting free gate admission. Entertainment that night is the NTPA Regional National Tractor & Truck Pulls.
Wednesday is Law Enforcement Day and the entertainment is a demolition derby in the grandstand at 7 p.m. Thursday is Senior Day with seniors over 60 admitted free. The entertainment that night is the Bump and Run Demolition Derby.
Friday is Homemakers Day with homemakers getting free admission until 9:30 a.m. Entertainment is SJO Super Cross at 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.
Saturday is Family $1 Day, with families getting in for $1 from noon to 6 p.m. That evening’s entertainment is Monster Trucks for the last day of the fair. Exhibits will be released on Sunday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The fair’s final day, on Aug. 3, will also feature the adult alumni horse and dairy showmanship fundraisers where youth lend their animals to adults to participate in the events. The horse showmanship fundraiser is set for 3 p.m. with the dairy feeder steer showmanship fundraiser starting at 6 p.m.