Jack Frost has been missing in action this month and Southwest Michigan residents have taken notice.
Along with the lack of snow this month, temperatures have been abnormally high. According to AccuWeather data, there was a six-day streak this week when the high surpassed 50 degrees Fahrenheit in Benton Harbor.
On Christmas the high clocked in at 50 degrees, while the day after topped out at a balmy 63 degrees. Mild temperatures are also forecast for today and Sunday, though a major storm system could impact the region Sunday.
Brentley Lothamer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office, said the warm Christmas fell into a high percentile among warm Decembers from as far back as a century ago.
Based on temperatures taken from this region dating back to 1893, just 4 percent of those years have seen a Christmas warmer than 50 degrees.
Last year the high on Christmas was 48 degrees, with no snow cover. Then the polar vortex hit a month later. In 2017, the highest temperature was 18 degrees on Christmas. But in 2016, the National Weather Service reported a high here of 53 degrees.
The lack of snow in December has also been an outlier the past two years.
So far this month Southwest Michigan has received just 2 inches of snow.
In 2018, December saw ninth tenths of an inch over the entire month. However, in 2017 the region was hit with 32.4 inches of snow in December.
“Are we shifting to a different type of trend here is the question,” Lothamer said. “Or are we just having one of those type of Decembers? It’s not out of the question, but it is rare.”
Winter fun
Warm temps have allowed residents to venture outside to enjoy unusual December activities.
Some were out golfing on Christmas and the day after, while others could be seen riding bikes and fishing along the North and South Piers.
At Pipestone Creek Golf Course near Eau Claire, owner Lori Dustin chose to do something they haven’t done since the 1980s – open up the course on Christmas. In turn golfers came out in droves on Christmas and the day after. However, Dustin said they couldn’t clear any leaves or other debris because they had already begun the winterizing process.
“We don’t mow the greens right now because you have to put a chemical on them,” she said. “That’s why everyone is out here and don’t mind the conditions. We can’t take the thousands of dollars worth of chemicals off the green by mowing.”
She added: “It’s also important that nobody can be on the greens when there’s frost. With winter golf, you have to be careful.”
Golfers enjoyed free rounds on Christmas Day after Dustin left the carts out with notes saying that rounds were free.
She said they had a lot of people come out to play golf on Christmas, which included a group taking photos in anticipation of next year’s Christmas card.
“It’s Christmas, so we feel blessed living next to a golf course,” Dustin said. “Everybody was happy and enjoying the sunshine and having a good time.”
She said the parking lot was full by 10 a.m. the next day and 25 carts were in use. Dustin noticed a few golfers wore shorts.
Silver Beach and the North and South Piers saw a lot of traffic on Thursday.
Jamie Cloetingh was among several fishermen out testing their luck in the sunshine and warm weather.
The Kalamazoo resident said he normally has to wear his ice creepers when fishing this time of year. His normal fishing stops are in St. Joseph, South Haven and Saugatuck.
Cloetingh said he caught a coho Thursday within the first couple hours.
“I fish all winter long,” he said. “Right now, I think it’s nice though. How often can you stand on cement a half mile out in Lake Michigan at this time of year?”
